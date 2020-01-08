Loading...

Alex Trebek to Representative John Lewis: Surviving Cancer in 2020

Updated: 9:21 p.m. EST Jan 7, 2020

Alex Trebek has a message of support for the American representative John Lewis, because they both fight pancreatic cancer.

“We are starting a new year, and see if we cannot both finish the year as survivors of pancreatic cancer,” Trebek said when asked what he was going to say to Lewis. He noted that they were the same age, 79 years old.

The Georgian Democrat and veteran civil rights leader announced his diagnosis of advanced cancer in late December. In his announcement, Lewis made it clear that he had no plans to withdraw and said, “I have a chance to fight.”

Trebek made public his illness last March and shared his progress and setbacks.

The host of “Jeopardy!” Took a resolute but realistic tone when discussing the disease, including the toll it took when recording a prime-time special last month, ” Jeopardy! The greatest of all time, “with top contenders Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer. The contest begins airing Tuesday on ABC.

Trebek remembered mentioning to a producer of the series that he was “struggling a bit” on stage, but was assured that no one had noticed it.

“I said,” Well, I noticed, “said the typically precise host, who is part of” Jeopardy! ” Since 1984.

Trebek has had good and bad days during his treatment, but his performance on camera has not waned, said Jennings, who first appeared in the series 15 years ago.

“The chemo is tough, but he can always just turn it on,” said Jennings. “The music went on, the lights went on, he just walked in and nailed this show like no one else. It was exciting to see him so well and to take this diagnosis so bravely. the last of this kind of old school diffusers, and it’s such a pleasure to watch. “

Rutter, who first played on “Jeopardy!” Almost 20 years ago, said Trebek’s illness hit him “like a ton of bricks”.

He occasionally visits the Los Angeles area studio to watch recordings and marvel at the host’s persistence.

“Every time I come back, it’s better than the last time. Even with cancer, he still sticks to that standard, which is just unbelievable, ”said Rutter.

This praise and attention can make Trebek uncomfortable.

“I don’t want to get too mushy. I got limp when young Dhruv (candidate Dhruv Gaur) wrote his final answer” Jeopardy! “,” We love you Alex! “It took me by surprise, me has brought us to tears, “he said of the timing broadcast during the November Tournament of Champions.

“It is humiliating to realize that there are so many people who care enough about you to want to pray for you everyday, who want to send you their best wishes,” he said. But Trebek said he never loses sight of the real attraction show.

“I tell people all the time,” Hey, friends, the show isn’t about me, it’s about the equipment and the contestants. These are the two main elements. And if they shine, if the equipment plays well, if the competitors succeed well, people will enjoy the show. If they enjoy the show, part of that pleasure will probably destroy their vision of me, and they will love me too, ”he said modestly.

But he expressed confidence that he will prosper with someone new.

“It doesn’t matter who hosts it,” Jeopardy! “Will continue. It is a quality program and it is run by very bright people. And when I move on, it doesn’t matter,” he said. ” is the best kind of reality TV, so it will last. “