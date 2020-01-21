Survival stories illuminate the liberation anniversary of Auschwitz

Child survivors of Auschwitz stood behind a barbed wire fence in 1945 in adult prisoner jackets. (WikiMedia, Public Domain)

By ARON HELLER Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) – Shortly before they were rounded up in Belgium by National Socialist troops and deported to Auschwitz in 1942, the parents of three-year-old Maurice Gluck placed their only child in the care of a local Christian family. Gluck forgot his native Yiddish language and that he even had his own parents.

After the war, his devastated father came to challenge him, and a few months later he was introduced to a crying woman who showered him with hugs and kisses.

“My father said, ‘Look, Maurice, this is your mother, Helen,'” he recalled.

It was only years later that Gluck found that his birth mother had actually died in the Auschwitz extermination camp along with more than a million other Jews. Helen was indeed his aunt.

“She discovered that her sister had died and was looking for ways to find me immediately,” said Gluck, suppressing the tears. “She was my only mother and will always be my mother.”

75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, Gluck is one of the 75 Holocaust survivors who were shown in a souvenir photo project with the award-winning German portrait photographer Martin Schoeller.

The exhibition, which opens in front of Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Essen Ruhr Museum on Tuesday, is just one of the many events to mark the anniversary and commemorates the victims when the few and aging survivors of the notorious camp slowly disappear. Yad Vashem also unveils its online iRemember wall, a six-language interactive platform that connects users to the memorial’s extensive victim database.

The main ceremony is Thursday’s World Holocaust Forum, where dozens of world leaders come to Jerusalem to commemorate the genocide and fight modern anti-Semitism. Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prince Charles and the Presidents of Germany, Italy and Austria are among the more than 40 dignitaries who will attend the event.

It is a global increase in violence against Jews and a climate in which a survey found that 80% of European Jews said they felt insecure on the continent. Researchers at Tel Aviv University reported last year that the number of violent attacks on Jews increased significantly in 2018. The largest number of Jews killed in anti-Semitic acts for decades has been reported. They recorded 400 cases, with the peak being most dramatic in Western Europe. In Germany, for example, there was a 70% increase in anti-Semitic violence. In addition to the shooting attacks, assaults, and vandalism, research has also found an increase in anti-Semitic influence on the Internet and in newspapers, as the power of extremist political parties increased in several countries.

“I grew up with that incredible feeling of guilt and shock that made me question my own identity. How could people from my country commit these terrible crimes? “, Schoeller explained the impetus for the photo project. “It is very scary to see what is happening in Europe right now that anti-Semitism has returned so strongly.”

Schoeller, a former assistant to Annie Leibovitz, who is also known for his “detailed close-ups” of celebrities, made a series of intimate portraits of the 75 survivors who highlighted their weathered faces. Among those with whom he connected during the photo shoots was Gluck, now an 80-year-old retired diamond dealer living in northern Israel.

Gluck’s own life story is directly linked to Auschwitz, the notorious Nazi death camp, whose name has almost become synonymous with the Holocaust.

His parents were captured and sent there shortly after the Van den Stock family in Brussels took him in and put him under protection for three years. They were later recognized by Israel for their actions as righteous among the peoples, the country’s highest honor for non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews. Her descendants still have a relationship with Gluck and his children.

Gluck’s father Eugene survived a number of camps and the infamous “death march” from Auschwitz in his waning days. His wife Sara died there in 1943 among more than 1.1 million Jews who died in gas chambers in Auschwitz and the neighboring Birkenau death camp or from starvation, disease and forced labor in order to liberate Europe from its Jews. In total, the Holocaust claimed 6 million Jewish lives and wiped out a third of Judaism worldwide.

When Sara’s sister Helen also emerged from the camp, she was determined to track down her nephew and raise him as her own. She eventually married Gluck’s father, moved to Israel with him and they had two other children together. Only in Gluck’s Mitzvah Bar, when he became a man according to Jewish tradition, did she tell him the truth.

“I ran and cried all night,” recalled Gluck, now a 10-year-old grandfather. “But in the morning I went back to her and told her it didn’t matter. She would always be my mother.”

Despite the early life trauma, Gluck said that he considers himself one of the lucky ones because he was brought up with love.

“Don’t forget, but try to forgive,” he said of his Holocaust lessons. “There are good and bad people in this world. Try to find the good guys. “

Follow Aron Heller at www.twitter.com/aronhellerap