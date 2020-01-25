Survey finds support among Canadians for broader assisted dying law paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

There was also little variation between people who identified themselves as supporters of one of the three most important national political parties.

The results come as the Trudeau government works to comply with a Quebec Supreme Court ruling that it is unconstitutional to allow only Canadians who are nearly dead to seek medical help to end their lives.

“Based on these figures, it is all green light for the federal government to move forward,” said Christian Bourque, Deputy President of Leger.

The survey was conducted from January 17 to 21 among 1,552 Canadians who were eligible to vote and were randomly recruited through an online panel. However, since polls made via internet panels are not random samples, no margin of error can be assigned to the survey.

The survey firm says that data from the 2016 census were used to weight the results based on age, gender, mother tongue, region and level of education to ensure a representative sample of the population.

The Quebec court gave the government until 11 March to amend the current law, which came into force four years ago following a historic ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada that lifted the earlier ban on physician-assisted death.

“I want a bill for the House of Commons as soon as possible,” Justice Minister David Lametti said Thursday.

Lametti does not exclude applying for an extension if the deadline of 11 March turns out to be tight, but said he would first like to see what level of consensus exists in Parliament.

Via an online questionnaire that closes on January 27, the government is looking for how the law should be changed.

Lametti, Health Minister Patty Hajdu and Carla Qualtrough, the Minister for Inclusion for the Disabled, also consult important voices at round tables and other meetings.

The Army survey yielded a number of opinions on questions that the Canadian government has asked to think about.

For example, 74 percent of respondents said that people should be able to express their prior wish for medical help with dying if a serious, degenerative, and incurable disease was diagnosed one day.

Seventy-three percent agreed with the option of pre-requesting assistance in ending their lives, using an official application form, once someone has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and is still clear.

A little less than half of the respondents said that the current reflection period of 10 days between applying for and receiving a medically assisted death should be extended.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press