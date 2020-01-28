The disease control and prevention centers have assured the American public that the risk of coronavirus spread is low in the United States. However, a new poll shows that the vast majority of Americans are concerned about an outbreak in the United States.

Morning Consult surveyed more than 2,000 adults in the U.S. and found that about three-quarters raised concerns that the coronavirus, officially named 2019-nCoV, will spread to the U.S. after it first appeared in China. By Monday, the CDC had confirmed five cases of the virus in the United States.

37% are very concerned about the spread of the virus in the United States

37% are somewhat concerned.

15% are not very concerned.

5% are not affected at all.

5% do not know or have no opinion.

Americans have the greatest confidence in the CDC’s ability to deal with the virus and the least confidence in Congress, closely followed by airlines and President Donald Trump.

68% are somewhat or very confident in the CDC, 20% are not so confident or not at all confident.

25% are somewhat or very confident in Congress, 59% are not so confident or not at all.

31% are somewhat or very confident in airlines, 55% are not as confident or not at all.

31% are somewhat or very confident in Trump, 44% are not so confident or not at all confident.

From January 24th to 26th, Morning Consult surveyed 2,200 adults in the United States with an error rate of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.