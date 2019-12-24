Surveillance video shows crowns thief pointing to another Boston house

Loading...

The man wanted to pluck crowns from houses in Boston seems to do so again, a surveillance video shows. The new video of a home security camera shows the man walking towards a set of doors and removing the crowns. The last incident occurred around 2:30 in the morning of Christmas Eve on Marlborough Street. He seems to be the same man who stole a crown from a house in the South End last week. That video showed the man struggling to get the crown out of the door, before returning with scissors and taking it away. The police are investigating both incidents.

