Surveillance shows man breaks into Taco Bell, prepares meal and takes a nap, police say

A man was photographed breaking into a Georgia Taco Bell, where he prepared a meal and took a nap on the kitchen floor. Gwinnett County police said the robbery took place around 12:15 p.m. Christmas Day, but was still looking for the suspect. Watch the whole situation in the surveillance video above. The video shows a man crawling through a driving window. Police said that once inside, he had had a meal and had eaten. After that, police said he had taken a nap on the restaurant floor. The man stayed at the restaurant for three hours, stole a laptop and a tablet, and then left, police said. Related video: Suspected tire store burglar is stuck and calls 911
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. –
A man was photographed breaking into a Georgia Taco Bell, where he prepared a meal and took a nap on the kitchen floor.
Gwinnett County police said the robbery took place around 12:15 p.m. Christmas Day, but was still looking for the suspect.
Watch the whole situation in the surveillance video above.
The video shows a man crawling through a driving window.
The police said that once inside, he had a meal and ate.
After that, police said he had taken a nap on the restaurant floor.
The man stayed at the restaurant for three hours, stole a laptop and a tablet, and then left, police said.
Related video: Suspected tire store burglar is stuck and calls 911
.