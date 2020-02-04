Surveillance cameras recorded gas station combat that led to triple shootings, 4 guns recovered

MILWAUKEE – Three people were in a stable state following a shooting on Monday evening, February 3 at a gas station near Good Hope Road and Teutonia Avenue in Milwaukee. It happened just before 10 p.m. and the whole thing was recorded on camera.

The video showed a red SUV that pulled the pump up. The driver put the vehicle in the park and a moment later a black vehicle pulled behind the red vehicle and the passenger got out – approached the red vehicle and got on.

A minute later a person jumped out of the red vehicle when the vehicle was driven into a snow hill.

Fast forwarding the video, a fight became clear. People fell out of the red vehicle and rolled to the ground – the video showing punching and spades.

Police said at some point during the fight, a gun was pulled and all involved were hit by bullets. The video showed those fighting rolling over the floor while the clerk called the police.

Minutes later the first responders arrived.

Three victims were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and four guns were recovered.

“Yes, I just heard it on the news this morning that there were some problems,” said Dan Boorse, who works in the area. “That there was a possible gun with three people involved, and I thought maybe I would be here early to make sure everything is fine here, as usual.”

Fortunately, Boorse and his shop were fine, but Boorse and his crew had to deal with violence.

“Hopefully it is just an isolated incident, that it was not just a random act,” said Boorse, “it’s nice that if it were just a few people who knew each other who had a problem.”

Anyone with information in this case was asked to contact the Milwaukee police.

43,148601

-87,956753

.