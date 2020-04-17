Surprising footage shows Chinese racist responses to coronavirus when black people are harassed by police and homeless – The Scottish Sun

6

SHOCKING footage shows racist responses to coronavirus outbreaks by officials in parts of China.

Filming of a film in the southern port city of Guangzhou shows black people being harassed by police, banned restaurants, and driven from their homes.

EadRead us coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

6

Surprising footage shows black people being harassed by police in parts of China

6

A man is seen pushed to the wall and yelled at by officers when he tries to leave

6

Racist notifications were posted at the McDonald’s branch this month

The behavior began after an announcement by authorities that five Nigerians in the city had been diagnosed with Covid-19, LA Times reported.

In the following days, targeted campaigns began to find and test all Africans in the city regardless of their contact history.

One clip shows a black man surrounded by police and officials who pushed him against the wall and shouted at him as he repeatedly tried to leave.

Other footage shows dozens of black people walking along the road after suffering mass expulsions.

The man who was filmed was heard saying: “Everyone is walking on the road. And it’s midnight.”

The group was reportedly unable to find a hotel that would allow them to book a room.

They also appeared to have been followed by a number of police officers.

Another recording shows a group of black people lying on the side of the road with sleeping bags.

Some of them are alleged to have been detained by the police.

‘WE JUST DO OUR WORK’

This behavior does not appear to be the result of decisions taken by individual businesses, but has been ordered by the authorities.

One video shows a sign that was posted outside McDonald’s in the city.

“We have been told that from now on black people are now permitted to enter the restaurant,” it read.

“For your health, tell the local police for medical isolation.

“Please understand the inconvenience caused.”

The notice also includes the contact number for the police at the bottom.

McDonald’s apologized for the notice and said the restaurant had been temporarily closed.

Another video shows a Chinese woman arguing with two men who appear to be trying to enforce mandatory quarantine on black people.

“All blacks are quarantined,” said one of the men.

“What about Chinese? What about white people?” the woman answered.

“We only do our work according to requirements,” he said.

MOVING IN IT

Shop refused to refund the hoarding of 4,800 toilet rollers and 150 hand sanitizers

‘DARK CLOUD’

Coronavirus cases in the UK ‘scary’ in Europe because infections increase ‘4 times faster’

DEATH SURGE

Sweden suffers the highest number of daily virus deaths after refusing lockdowns

COVID CONSPIRATION

China urged to tell the truth after coronavirus claims originated from Wuhan laboratories

STRUGGLE FOR LIFE

Imprisoned ‘Zombie’ Angelina Jolie is similar to a ventilator with a corona in Iran

COVER OF CORONA

China is secretly working from the ‘Bat Woman’ corona expert who unlocked the killer gene

A group of Nigerians are now reportedly considering trying to secure evacuation flights from China.

The corona virus has infected nearly 2.2 million people and killed at least 147,000 people globally since it broke out in December.

6

Two officials explained that they had been told to quarantine all black people

6