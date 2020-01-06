Loading...

Surprised pair trying to cash fake $ 100,000 scratch note, authorities say

Updated: 2:13 p.m. EST Jan 6, 2020

Two people are charged with attempting to cash a $ 100,000 scratch lottery ticket, said Mississippi authorities. The alleged scammers used super glue to attach winning numbers to a losing ticket and attempted to cash it Monday at the Mississippi lottery office in Flowood, less than 10 miles from Jackson. Lottery officials called Flowood police and blocked the culprits until police arrived and arrested them, authorities said. Lottery officials returned a photocopy of the ticket to 16 WAPT News. names and accusations of those arrested were not immediately released. the ticket is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $ 50,000.

