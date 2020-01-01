‘Surprised’ Chris Sutton Calls Out Alex Rae For Horrible Take

Loading...

Chris Sutton has caught Alex Rae in his fishing line on social media after the BT expert criticized Alfredo Morelos for making a violent gesture towards Celtic fans.

Alex Rae said Chris Sutton was embarrassing, but the former Celtic striker asked the former Ibrox EBT receiver if he supported violent gestures inside a football stadium.

I have to say that I am surprised that you are supporting violent gestures within football stadiums … https://t.co/wX8xpTvdmw

– Chris Sutton (@ chris_sutton73) January 1, 2020

Rae is doing everything possible to please the support of the Gers with his Peaky glasses hat and his brave everyday experience.

The same man who asked a Celtic fan away from him and Ally McCoist in Hampden because he was singing. Yes, I'm just singing to you!

It seems to be a bit soft when it comes to people singing to him, but he has no problem with throat-cutting gestures. The guy has no credibility because we all know that, if a Celtic player made the gesture, he would be condemning it.