Surprise superstars with Rumble + Next Feud for Andrade?

Possible surprise superstars for The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is only a week away. This show is one of the legendary “Big Four” PPVs from WWE. Every year fans go crazy when they speculate on what surprises are possible. Some of them may go to new talent. Others can go to calls. Finally, some places to return for injured superstars are planned.

With that last thought in mind, we have a couple of new names to consider for the Rumble. According to PWInsider, these two people are expected to be during the rumble in Texas. It is quite possible that these two gentlemen will return as surprise beginners.

And who are these two individuals?

How about the former world champion Jinder Mahal and the hot NXT superstar Velveteen Dream?

Both men have not been on WWE television for a long time because of injuries. It looks like her free time may soon end.

Although no return is confirmed (and this would not be confirmed ahead of time), each of these two superstars is just right for a big surprise. Jinder Mahal is certainly not the most amazing name on the list.

Of the latest rumored rumors, Velveteen Dream is by far the most exciting among the youngest.

It has long been speculated that the dream is a call to the main team. When he’s healthy, he’s one of the hottest superstars. The relatively young star seems to be close to a return to WWE.

Of the two men, I would stand on my feet and say that a returning Velveteen Dream could win the evening. He can’t win the rumble, but if Dream shows up during the game, a lot of the crowd goes crazy. Many expect him to become a breakout star sooner than later.

What will Andrades’ next feud be?

Of course, the card can change. But now that Andrade has won Rey Mysterio’s US championship, fans are wondering who the champion will fight with first.

How about none other than Humberto Carillo?

The superstar has been pretty impressive since it emerged as the main roster feature last year. According to the wrestling observer, fans could enjoy Andrade against Humberto Carillo very soon.

It wouldn’t be a shock to this feud to end up with a new US champion. Carillo reportedly wanted to defeat AJ Styles for the belt in late 2019. Obviously, these plans changed.

