Surprise, Ring for Android is said to share your data with third parties

More bad news about Ring. According to a new report, the Android version of the app sends user data to third parties.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a respected non-profit organization for digital civil liberties, made the unveiling on Monday. According to his report, Ring’s Android app is “packed with third-party trackers that send a variety of personal data (PII) from customers.”

This information includes “names, private IP addresses, mobile operators, permanent identifiers and sensor data on the devices of paying customers”.

BREAKING: We have confirmed that Ring’s ringing app on Android confidentially shares their users’ personal information with third parties, including Facebook.https: //t.co/GEqylDsS9T

– EFF (@EFF) January 28, 2020

Why is that a problem? With this amount of information, bad actors could get a fairly complete picture of ring users.

This is all the more worrying given the problems that have plagued Ring in recent months. Whether questionable use of trick-or-treaters videos, weak security measures that allowed hackers to access users’ systems and interact with children (which resulted in a lawsuit), or the problematic partnership of the company with law enforcement agencies – Ring was thereby the center of many controversies.

A Ring spokesman told Mashable via email, “Like many other companies, Ring uses third parties to rate the use of our mobile app. This way we can improve features, optimize the customer experience and evaluate the effectiveness of our marketing. Ring provides ensure that the use of the data provided by service providers is contractually limited to reasonable purposes such as the provision of these services on our behalf and not for other purposes. ”

The companies that had trackers in the app included the data analysis companies Branch, MixPanel and AppsFlyer. These services collect and analyze user data for brands and share how users use apps.

The group also found a tracker from Facebook. Yes, the Facebook that received data, even if the user did not have a Facebook account.

Facebook received “time zone, device model, language settings, screen resolution and a unique identifier”.

However, the most confidential information was sent to MixPanel, which received “usernames, email addresses, device information such as operating system version and model”, as well as information about whether Bluetooth was enabled and how many locations the user had installed Ring.

While EFF determines that MixPanel is on Ring’s list of third-party services, Ring does not list the amount of shared data (although MixPanel has its own deactivation). MixPanel is mainly used by Ring to host news about new features and updates.

The other three EFF services found are not on Ring’s third-party list.

If it were another company, it might not get as much attention. But it’s another worrying story about a competitive company that has drawn a tight line between security and surveillance.

,