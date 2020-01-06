Surprise guest appears in Celtic’s Dubai Hotel

Loading...

In one of the more random stories you will read today, it seems that Celtic Cluj boss Dan Petrescu cannot shake off with the Romanian who turns up at Celtic’s hotel in Dubai!

Celtic and Cluj met four times this season with Petrescu who was responsible for eliminating Celtic from the Champions League qualifications.

The two clubs were then joined in the same Europa League group that brought Celtic to the top, while Cluj qualified for the knockout phase in second place.

Celtic is currently in their mid-season training camp in Dubai, who would walk into their hotel, but the Cluj boss who apparently is just on vacation there.

Cluj coach Dan Petrescu just entered Celtic’s hotel in Dubai. Sees more of the Scottish press more than he sees of his wife.

– stephen.mcgowan (@mcgowan_stephen) January 6, 2020

If Celtic and Cluj continue in the Europa League, they could meet again in the knockout round.

Petrescu was totally in for the brain games during the Cluj and Celtic tires and did his best to get under the skin of Neil Lennon and his men. Maybe they are now drinking a drink by the pool.