Teresa Zhan, a pharmacist in Manhattan’s Chinatown, had seen no protective masks in her ten years as an employee until this week, when China’s corona virus arrived in the United States a few days before the New Year celebrations.

More than a dozen pharmacies in the tiny quarter no longer had face masks, or only a few on Friday. According to pharmacists, hundreds of locals had bought masks to protect them from the newly discovered corona virus, which killed 26 people in China and infected at least 800 others, including one case in Chicago and another near Seattle.

“Everyone came in the morning and said do you have face masks? Do you have face masks?” Zhan said.

During a typical flu season, customers will buy one or two surgical masks at the same time to protect themselves from the virus, Zhan said.

“Now you are like this, give me the whole box,” she said.

Bulk purchases of up to 250 masks at once started earlier this week as people were preparing to travel to China for the New Year holidays on Saturday, as health officials fear this could accelerate the infection rate. Many people also hope to be able to send masks to their families in China.

“Some people buy it to send home because they are out of masks in China,” said Ryan Ngo, a technician at Tu Quynh Pharmacy, who sold his last box of masks on Thursday.

The World Health Organization declared the virus an “emergency in China” on Thursday, but said it was too early to describe it as a global health emergency. Symptoms include fever, difficulty breathing, and cough.

Annie Chan, a 30-year-old accountant, was looking for face masks for her cousin who traveled from Hong Kong to New York on vacation on Friday. Chan checked the Harmony pharmacy, which no longer had protective masks, but still had some boxes from a less protective brand.

“I honestly don’t know what she wants, I was just trying to see where else she was,” said Chan.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have confirmed two US coronavirus cases in Illinois and Washington. On Friday, they said 63 potential cases were being investigated.

The people of Chinatown also flocked to herbal shops to stock up on home remedies. Her alarm sent herbal shop manager Patrick Siu to the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003, which originated in China and killed 774 people worldwide.

For the first time since the SARS outbreak, Siu noted nearly twice as much demand for the Isatis root used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat respiratory diseases this week. Customers called Siu to put them on hold.

Given the fact that health authorities don’t yet know how dangerous the coronavirus is and how easily it spreads, their caution is warranted, Siu said.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” he said. “If you’re the one, maybe your whole family is the victim.”

