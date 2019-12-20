Surface Go versus Surface Pro 7

Loading...

Rich Shibley / digital trends

When developing its tablet range with the Surface Go – a $ 400 2-in-1 hybrid – Microsoft wants to offer a decidedly cheaper option for potential buyers of Surface.

But how does the Surface Go measure the new Surface Pro 7? Is it worth spending that little bit extra, or can you get what you need with the cheaper option? In this head-to-head we have compared the Surface Go with the Surface Pro 7 to find out where the best value for money lies.

Design

Riley Young / Digital Trends

The Surface Pro 7 is the newer, more expensive Microsoft tablet and we found it for a reason. It has a fantastic chassis that is slim and sturdy with a solid, premium feel. It is a bit heavier than the Surface Go and measures almost a few centimeters longer, but that does not mean that it is a versatile, compact device. It has a great hinge that makes it almost flat (165 degrees) to fold out with the stand and you can always turn the keyboard for full tablet mode when needed.

The Surface Go is comparable in almost all ways and looks almost identical. You would be hard to put pressure on to distinguish them by appearance or feel, and it's hard to tell at first glance where the improved price tag of the Surface Pro 7 comes from. You have a smaller screen – 10 inches versus 12.3 inches on the Pro – but both have great little keyboards and touch pads (unfortunately not included). The keyboard on the Go has really impressed us enough that we would happily say it's the best 10-inch keyboard we've ever used, but at that form factor it's just not as comfortable over long periods as the larger ones, but demonstrably inferior quality, Pro keyboard. In both cases you have to pay extra for that input option.

In terms of connectivity, the Surface Pro 7 offers a traditional USB-A 3.0 port, in addition to a microSDXC card reader, USB-C, a Surface port for power supply and a headphone connection. The Surface Go changes that for a single USB-C port, a microSDXC card reader and a headphone jack.

Performance

Riley Young / Digital Trends

With internal hardware you no longer wonder why the Surface Pro 7 is a more expensive device. It is considerably more powerful. Where the Surface Go starts at $ 400 and has an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y dual-core processor with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage space, the Surface Pro 7 has far more impressive choices to choose from. Where the $ 749 basic model comes with a dual-core Intel Core i3 processor – for which the Pentium Gold chip should attract something – things get much more interesting from there. For a few hundred dollars you get a quad-core Core i5 CPU, and if your budget allows, there are options for a Core i7 CPU, up to 16 GB RAM and a terabyte of storage.

The Surface Pro 7 is not available with advanced LTE connectivity. The much older Surface Pro 2017 of the fifth generation, however, is that. The same goes for the Surface Go, although at $ 679 it is slightly more expensive than the basic model.

The display of the Surface Pro 7 is also more impressive. With a resolution of 12.3 inches, it has a resolution of 2,736 × 1,824 resolution, with a pixel density of 267 pixels per inch (PPI). For comparison: the Surface Go offers a 1,800 x 1,200 screen with a PPI of 217. Although both screens look great, it is hard to claim that the considerably higher density of pixels on the Pro does not look better.

We still loved the display on the Surface Pro 7 and discovered that it was just as pixel-tight as the iPad Pro; perfect for media consumption. The screen on the Surface Go is not as high as the iPad, but we still liked how sharp text was.

Although the Surface Pro 7 is the more expensive device in almost all configurations, you get a more powerful system and a system that can do much more than the basic tasks of computing in most Surface Go configurations.

Portability

Riley Young / Digital Trends

What the Surface Go lacks in strength makes it good in portability. It is a smaller device at the widest point of 10 inches, where the Surface Pro measures 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches. It is also lighter and weighs just 1.15 pounds, while the Pro 7 drops the scales to a maximum of 1.74 pounds with the toughest hardware configuration. Both tablets are very portable, but if you plan to carry them around all day, the Go is the noticeably lighter device.

However, the Go and the Surface Pro 7 are on the same page with a battery life. The Surface Go only lasts four to eight hours during our tests. The Surface Pro 7 is suitable for up to 10.5 hours for typical use. In our tests, however, it took about eight hours, which is less than the Surface Pro 6.

Pay for the Pro

Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

If you consider both devices in this head-to-head, you should almost certainly opt for the Surface Pro 7. Although the price tag is higher, the hardware configuration far surpasses the Surface Go. They look about the same, but the higher resolution display, more powerful processor makes the Surface Pro 7 a much better convertible table than its cheaper, newer counterpart. Although the Surface Go feels better as a tablet because of its size, Windows 10 is not really optimized to take full advantage of that power.

The Surface Go is a fairly small device, but it is more suitable to compete with Apple's iPad than with the Surface Pro. If you can afford it, buy the Pro. You will not be disappointed.

Recommendations from the editors