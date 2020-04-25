Sure, Drake’s Toronto mansion is impressive, but take a look at his other homes.

The Canadian superstar, Drake, started from below, now he is here, and here we mean … here in the real estate game. Surely everyone knows that this former Degrassi High actor has become the famous rapper who has the world of entertainment and even has his own private jet. However, not everyone knows that he is also constantly building his real estate portfolio.

Drake is secretly acquiring some of the most luxurious properties in North America. It has a monster mansion in Canada. The Toronto pillow is nothing but 21,000 feet of grandeur. While many are familiar with Drake’s Canadian party pillow, it was featured in both the Architectural Digest and his new Tootsie Slide video. they may be surprised to hear that a majestic mansion is not enough for the dominant man.

Take a look at these other California properties where Drake spends his time.

Drake’s YOLO Mansion is a Show Stopper

via rollingstone.com/losangelestimes.com

Drake bought a stunning property in Hidden Hills, California in 2012 from Saddle Ranch owner Larry Pollack. The house caught Drake’s eye due to his crazy fun venues, especially the pool area. He knew he had to have it, but when it hit the market, it was worth $ 27 million. Drake played his cards correctly and snatched the Huff Hefner-esque estate for $ 7.7 million.

His Hidden Hill The YOLO Mansion is a Partner dream

through architecturedigest.com

This place is beautiful bananas. It includes a cave, because just like a rap star will survive in a world without caves, as well as tennis and basketball courts, stables, a bull engineer and a standalone cinema that can accommodate about twenty-five people at a time. It also has a secret shelf suspension that leads to Drake’s private homes. It’s basically the most beautiful playhouse in the world and Drake plays here.

via observer.com/thesource.com

And because that wasn’t enough, he bought the house next to YOLO

via eater.com/la.cused.com

When Drake moved into the Hidden Hills YOLO estate, he allegedly promised his neighbors that if his parties ever became too wild and loud, he would buy them from home. A few years ago, he did just that. He broke into the neighboring house for just under $ 3 million. Among the rich and famous, this neighboring property acquisition idea seems relatively typical. Kylie Jenner bought the house next to her to turn it into an office space.

A house on a third hidden hill surrounds the complex and seems to be a project

via realtor.com

Two houses on the hidden hills should be enough for anyone living between the rich and the famous, but Drake seems to be on a reality mission. The rap star took a look at a third property, a 1950s-style ranch, and it looks a bit like the finish. This pet project may be outdated, especially compared to other properties owned by Drake, but it still returns the entertainer several million dollars. Geez, Drake, how many houses do you need in your California complex?

via realtor.com

While his residences in Cali are impressive, Toronto’s Pad is a perfect boss

via thesun.co.uk

The Drake’s California band is great and seems to be growing every two years, but nothing compares to the Toronto estate. It took the oversized mansion several years to renovate the superstar and is now one of the world’s most luxurious properties. The house, designed by designer Ferris Rafauli, is dripping with materials such as marble, granite and bronze.

via blogto.com/tmz.com

While the properties of Hidden Hills may be pale compared to Toronto’s majestic mansion, one fact remains: all of Drake’s homes are abandoned, and we would be privileged to walk even one of them.

We look forward to seeing what he chooses to buy and redesign later!

