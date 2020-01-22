Supreme Court to Annul 38 State Constitutional Amendments on Church-State Separation

Religious conservatives asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn 38 state constitutional amendments and force taxpayers to fund religious schools.

You read correctly. The case, Espinoza c. Montana Dept. of Revenue is not whether a state may finance religious schools through a choice of school, voucher or similar program. The question is whether must.

And the Conservatives could win.

At issue in the case, probably the most significant Church-State case on the 2019-2020 dossier, is Montana’s “unaided” amendment to its state constitution, which was revised and adopted in 1972. Like similar amendments in 37 other states, it prohibits “direct or indirect funding” for any “sectarian purpose”.

In 2015, the state legislature passed a law granting a tax credit of up to $ 150 for donations to a scholarship program. But in 2018, the Montana Supreme Court canceled the program, saying it violated the 1972 constitutional provision. (JM1)

It was then that a group of religious organizations raised the stakes. They went to the Supreme Court, seeking not only to reinstate the program, but to reject the “unassisted” amendment entirely – and, therefore, strike down 37 similar amendments across the country.

This would open the doors to funding religious schools, especially since the complainants argue that do not their funding – which was previously the constitutional norm – is in fact a form of discrimination.

As in many of these cases, how Espinoza the appearance depends on how you frame it.

For the Conservatives, this is discrimination. If I want to send my child to a secular private school, I can receive funding (or a voucher, scholarship or other). But if I want to send it to a religious, I can’t.

In addition, religious groups note with precision that the “unaided” amendments were originally adopted in a wave of anti-Catholic and anti-immigrant animus in the 1870s and 1880s. They are sometimes called “Blaine Amendments,” after Representative James Blaine, a prominent Republican (JM2) of his day who proposed a federal constitutional amendment prohibiting such funding. This effort failed, but many “Baby Blaine” amendments were passed at the state level.

Today they can look like liberal walls between church and state. But 150 years ago, they were motivated by anti-Italian, anti-Irish and anti-Catholic prejudices. (Even the word “sectarian” as opposed to “religious” was a code for Catholic.)

For the Liberals, however, public funding of religious schools is clearly unconstitutional.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said during a call to the press before the case that “it is a total and total perversion of the Constitution … to make support for a particular religion compulsory” .

The judges seemed divided during the oral argument.

Justice Stephen Breyer seemed concerned that if the plaintiffs win here, states should radically restructure the way they fund education. After all, isn’t it discrimination to fund public and secular schools more than private religious schools?

(By the way, RBG fans can have courage: Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg has been as lively and combative as ever and focused on whether the Court should even hear the constitutional challenge to the State first.)

But Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch suggested that the complainants’ judgment would not represent such a radical change. Even if the non-aid amendments were canceled, states would still be free not to finance private education in general. It is only when states choose to finance private education that they must make funds available to religious and secular institutions.

Curiously, the practical result of this position is not very different from that of the Montana Supreme Court, which launched the program in toto. Except that the position of the conservative judges could well overturn 37 state constitutional amendments in the process.

Chief Justice John Roberts, working very few hours of sleep after presiding over the President’s recall process, said slightly less than usual, although he made two jokes. But if the affair splits on ideological lines, Roberts will find himself again as the deciding vote.

Where will he go? Recent cases, including Trinity Lutheran Church v. Comer in 2017, suggest that it may favor religious complainants.

In Trinity Lutheran, Roberts managed to win judges Elana Kagan and Breyer, and the Court voted 7-2 to maintain a program that made state money available to private schools – religious and secular – for the renovation of the grounds games. Chief Justice Roberts wrote a narrow opinion, but its wording still made it clear that he viewed these cases as discrimination against religious people, rather than as public funding of religious organizations.

The first amendment, he writes, allows a state “to extend this public benefit to all its citizens regardless of their religious beliefs”. And denying funds to a school affiliated with a religion “expressly discriminates against otherwise eligible beneficiaries by disqualifying them from a public benefit. Solely because of their religious nature.”

This would suggest a decision for Espinoza and the other religious plaintiffs here. If this case concerns discrimination, the complainants prevail.

The problem with this so-called “moderate” outcome is that the Montana program is actually more modest than most “school choice” programs promoted, among others, by education secretary Betsy DeVos and his family’s multi-million dollar foundations.

Montana, after all, only offered a tax credit of $ 150 to donors for a lump sum of money. (Indeed, it seems designed to gradually push the limits of constitutional law.) What about states that would grant a dollar-for-dollar tax credit up to the total amount of tuition fees in private schools ?

For example, the full-price tuition at one of the Montana religious schools in the case ranges from $ 6,900 to $ 8,700. It’s much more than most people pay taxes.

So if the smaller Montana program is reinstated and the unassisted changes are canceled, other, smaller programs could easily be put in place. The result could be a massive transfer of revenue from state coffers to the bank accounts of religious schools.

Of course, this would appeal to DeVos and other religious conservatives, but it would also starve public education.

In addition, while the Blaine Amendment was indeed motivated by a discriminatory animus, the Montana “unassisted” Amendment was adopted in 1972 when the constitution as a whole was rewritten. In its documents filed with the Supreme Court, the State cited several participants in these debates; they denied that any anti-religious animus was at stake and, on the contrary, noted that many religious leaders wanted the amendment in order to keep the government away from religious schools.

This revised constitution was adopted 80-17.

Finally, the argument of the religious conservatives in Espinoza goes against the usual promotion of conservatives of federalism and state rights. When states seek to restrict access to voting, allow discrimination against LGBT people, or ban abortion, “state rights” are a right-wing rallying cry. But now when 37 states prohibit taxpayers’ money from being donated to religious institutions, suddenly it doesn’t matter.

Somehow, Espinoza This case is a good reflection of how religious conservatives (including many extremists) have benefited from their support for Trump. Most eyes are focused on the other work of Chief Justice Roberts of the day, with his dramas and political machinations. But while Trump’s antics are deservedly deserving of attention, a group of well-funded religious conservatives, who are completely overhauling church and state in America, are barely visible.

They probably won another victory today.

.