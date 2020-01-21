WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to get involved in a dispute over the power of judges to order the disclosure of secret grand jury material in rare circumstances.

The court rejected an appeal from an 82-year-old investigator looking for large jury records from the late 1950s.

The order of the judges has no influence on an ongoing lawsuit over House Democrats’ search for access to grand jury material from the investigations of special counsel Robert Mueller. Mueller’s big jury fight revolves around the House’s argument that it is entitled to the archives as part of President Donald Trump’s investigation into accusation, which he claims is legal proceedings. Rules that apply to federal courts allow specific disclosure for legal proceedings.

The issue in the event that the judges are rejected is whether federal judges in themselves have the power to make exceptions to grand jury secrecy in some cases, even when a matter is of great historical importance.

That is the situation in the case of Stuart McKeever, who has spent 40 years investigating the disappearance of a critic of the old dictator Rafael Trujillo from the Dominican Republic. McKeever is looking for archives from a Washington, D.C., grand jury who investigated the disappearance of Jesus the Galindez in the late 1950s.

A federal judge took the side of McKeever, but a panel from the federal court of appeal in Washington divided 2-1 in the ruling that judges, apart from specific exceptions, are not authorized to release large jury records. The courts of New York, Chicago and Atlanta have ruled that judges are authorized to order disclosure.

