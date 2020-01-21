Drinking fountains are labeled “Do not drink until further notice” at Flint Northwestern High School in Flint, Michigan in May 2016. After 18 months of insisting that water from the Flint River was drinkable, officials admitted that it was not.

The Supreme Court cleared the water crisis victims Tuesday to sue state and local officials in Flint, Michigan.

For years, Flint City officials and state regulators have claimed that “qualified immunity” protects them from a lawsuit over their role in the water pollution crisis. The lower courts have decided otherwise.

The Supreme Court has refused to take up a few cases involving lead-contaminated water and has confirmed these judgments by the lower courts.

Lawyer Michael Pitt, co-lead counsel in the class action lawsuit involving thousands of Flint residents who are suing for damages in the 2014 incident, welcomed the decision as a great victory.

He said, “It is time for Flint people to feel like they are on trial,” said Steve Carmody, a reporter for Michigan Public Radio. “This just brings the whole process closer to that day.”

Pitt added that his clients have so far “been denied justice”.

The initial lawsuit, which the High Court dismissed, was filed in 2016. She argues officials, including Gov. Rick Snyder was indifferent to the risk of physical injury to residents if they were exposed to high levels of lead and other pollutants after switching to Flint River in 2014. The move took place without proper treatment of the pipes. To corrode and penetrate lead and bacteria into the water supply.

In a judgment in April 2019, U.S. district judge Judith Levy ruled that Governor Snyder was “indifferent” because he did not mitigate the risk of damage from the contaminated water, but rather hushed it up.

“Privately, he was concerned about the need for Flint’s return to [Detroit’s water system] and the political impact of the crisis. However, he denied any knowledge in public despite being aware of the developing crisis. As a result, the plaintiffs were enticed into it false sense of security, “Levy wrote.

More than a year later, the city switched to using water from Lake Huron. But that came too late to prevent a dozen fatalities.

During the period when Flint’s tap water came from the Flint River, Legionnaires’ disease broke out, killing at least 12 people. Dozens of others have been hospitalized.

Although government officials initially claimed the water was drinkable, they admitted 18 months later that it was not.

It was not until the end of 2016 that the city’s water supply finally met federal security standards, although some residents are skeptical of the findings.

Defense attorney Pitt says it could take another year for an actual trial to begin.

The events in Flint have prompted numerous cities in the Midwest to remove aging lead water pipes.

As Tom Neltner of the Environmental Defense Fund told Monica Eng of WBEZ: “Our country has an estimated 6 million lead service lines … and it’s like drinking water through a straw. Where people have it, it’s one of the most important sources of lead in the world Drinking water. “

Around 180 cities across the country are taking measures to remove harmful pipes.

In Flint, the crews worked on replacing old lead and galvanized supply lines with copper pipes.