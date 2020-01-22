Supreme Court Again Debates Separation of Church and State

SALT LAKE CITY – Supreme Court justices clashed on Wednesday over how to define religious discrimination as they heard a case that could change school funding laws nationwide.

The Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue concerns a scholarship program originally intended for both secular and religious private schools. Shortly after the program was launched, state officials decided to exclude religious institutions in order to prevent public money from supporting denominational education.

The policy change outraged a group of moms whose children used the scholarship to attend religious schools, and the Montana Supreme Court eventually closed the entire program. Now the Supreme Court will decide whether the state’s actions have violated constitutional protections for religious freedom and will clarify the conditions under which religious organizations can be excluded from public funding programs.

During argument, judges appeared to be divided along ideological lines, with conservative judges emphasizing the potential damage done to religious families and Liberals, emphasizing the value of reducing government-religion entanglement.

“There has been … since the Founding Fathers, a long history of people who, for non-discriminatory reasons, for reasons related to their belief in the separation of Church and State, have taken the position that the state should not give money to religious institutions. Said judge Sonia Sotomayor, who is part of the Liberal camp.

However, as recently as 2017, the Supreme Court said that religious institutions could not be excluded from all funding programs simply because they were religious, said Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who is a Conservative. The court generally requires inclusion if the program serves a secular purpose.

“Funding religious schools in general or training the clergy is a concern of the establishment clause, but … it is a separate matter when you set up a neutral benefits program” to provide a policy or fire protection or purses, “said Kavanaugh.” The question in this case, it seems to me, is which side of this line is this happening. “

Throughout the case, Montana officials and their supporters argued that religious schools, such as clergy training, have a religious purpose and that it is therefore appropriate to prevent them from receiving public funds.

The state has a constitutional provision prohibiting government money from going to denominational schools, which the Montana Supreme Court cited when it ruled against religious families and dissolved the scholarship program in 2018.

“The tax credit program violates (the state) ‘s strict ban on helping denominational schools,” wrote judge Laurie McKinnon in her ruling.

A strong barrier between church and state benefits the two institutions, said Adam G. Unikowsky, who represented Montana before the Supreme Court.

“The no-help clause does not prohibit the free exercise of religion by anyone. On the contrary, it protects religious freedom by shielding religious schools from government influence and ensuring that the government cannot use aid as leverage to influence the content of religious education, “he said. -he declares.

However, the religious families involved in the case and their supporters reject this qualification, arguing that the students are being abused because of their faith.

“If the court had closed the program because it included Muslim schools or African-American schools, there is no doubt that it would be unconstitutional,” said Richard D. Komer, who argued on behalf of religious families. The exclusion of all private religious schools is also unconstitutional, he said.

But Unikowsky argued that the Constitution sometimes requires behavior that is seen by some to be discriminatory. Religion is treated differently from race by law, he said.

“I just want to be clear, we are not defending religious fanaticism here, OK? (But) I think the no-help clauses have a (rational) justification,” said Unikowsky.

Holly Hollman, general counsel for the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty, shared a similar assessment in her statement on the case.

“It is not surprising or discriminatory that the Montana constitution, like that of other states, protects religious freedom by avoiding even the indirect funding of religion. The non-assistance provisions ensure that public funds are preserved for public purposes and are not used to advance religion, “she said.

The Baptist Joint Committee is one of a wide variety of institutions that are monitoring the matter closely, as this could affect debates around school vouchers and other funding programs. More than 50 freedom of religion groups, educational organizations and policy makers have filed briefs in this case to explain how the possible court decision could affect their constituents.

“If the court were to say that governments cannot exclude a religious entity from a funding program even if that funding program is for schools, this is a major change,” said law professor Frank Ravitch at Michigan State University, Deseret. News last week.

During oral argument, the Conservative judges rejected the idea that a decision in favor of religious families would bring about large-scale changes.

“No one is claiming that the state has an obligation to make specific grants to religious institutions or to provide any funding for private education,” said judge Samuel Alito.

However, if lawmakers choose to create such a program, they must ensure that all candidates are treated fairly, he suggested.

Legal experts disagree on how the Supreme Court will rule, but most predict that the decision, which is expected before the end of June, will come down to a 5 to 4 vote. The Chief Justice John Roberts will likely be the swing vote.