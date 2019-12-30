Support for WhatsApp removal for older versions of iOS in February

Loading...

WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, has announced that it will remove support for older versions of iOS in the coming months. According to a new support document, WhatsApp will remove support for iOS 8 and up on February 1, 2020.

So far, users running WhatsApp on a device with iOS 8 or earlier have been able to continue using the app, but have been unable to create new accounts or recheck existing accounts. On February 1, 2020, however, that will change, WhatsApp indicating that support for iOS 8 will be completely discontinued.

WhatsApp explains (via CNET):

For the following operating systems, you can no longer create new accounts or recheck existing accounts. However, you can continue to use WhatsApp on:

Android versions 2.3.7 and earlier until February 1, 2020

iOS 8 and earlier versions until February 1, 2020

The company also notes that there is no option to transfer chat history between platforms, but you can export your chat history as an attachment to an email.

Meanwhile, Facebook has also recently implemented a change that prevents users from signing up for Facebook Messenger without a Facebook account. This change is likely to be the preparation for the early integration of messaging into Facebook apps, Facebook working to link WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Removing WhatsApp support for older versions of iOS is unlikely to affect many users, but if you have a long history of messages on an unsupported device, you should plan to export your history discussion soon to make sure you can still access it.

