Support for the Utah tax reform referendum grows

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The organizer of the citizen referendum that circulates to repeal the new tax reform law just signed by Governor Gary Herbert said he hopes to be ready Monday morning to deliver the first of the nearly 116,000 voter signatures needed to vote. .

"We have more than enough people in our group who are interested in helping," former Republican state lawmaker Fred Cox said Friday. He said he has already raised more than $ 8,700, mainly from contributions of $ 10, for the cost of printing petition packages.

"It's just before Christmas. Some people don't have much. But they're still giving," Cox said, despite his concern about having to pay higher taxes on sales of food, gas and some services starting next April. " You have widows, there are other people who look at this and simply say, "No." They are willing to donate. "

A screen shows the votes on a motion during the debate on a tax reform bill during a special legislative session at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The new tax reform law, passed earlier this month at a special session of the Utah Legislature, also lowers the state income tax rate and provides tax exemptions to Utahns with low and moderate incomes, including a Larger dependent exemption and a tax credit for supermarkets offset the increase in state food sales tax from 1.75% to the total rate of 4.85%.

Cox said the people of Utah are not happy with the increase of a food tax, as well as the provision that imposes sales taxes on wholesale gasoline purchases in addition to what will be a gasoline tax on 31 cents per gallon in 2020. You are expected to add at least 10 cents per year gallon to the pump.

"This is a unique opportunity for the public to use their veto pen to reject something that an overwhelming majority of Utahns did not support." – Aimee Winder Newton, Salt Lake County Councilor, who announced her candidacy for governor in October.

In order for voters to have the opportunity to comment on tax reform in November 2020, opponents must gather almost 116,000 signatures from at least 15 of the 29 counties in the state before January 21, less than a week before the start of the 2020 Legislature. The governor and lawmakers said the referendum could delay tax cuts and rebate checks.

"We will finish and deliver before the session begins," Cox said, suggesting that legislators may want to start over with the tax reform. "If they want to propose an idea that does not have the most annoying state, they have time to do it."

A press conference is scheduled for Monday noon at the Capitol to announce new support for the referendum by several advocacy groups, including Utah Legislative Watch, Utah Tax Reform Coalition and United Women’s Forum.

"Immediately after the tax reform bill was passed, we began receiving emails from citizens across the state urging a referendum and asking how they can help," said Utah Director of Legislative Surveillance, Brett Hastings. "It is clear that thousands of Utah citizens agree that the bill and the process used to pass it are unacceptable and bad for Utah."

The Utah United Party announced Friday that it will set aside its mandate limits initiative to help gather signatures for the tax reform referendum.

Several Republican candidates for governor also support the referendum. Herbert, a Republican who has held office for more than a decade, does not seek re-election next year.

"This is a unique opportunity for the public to use their veto pen to reject something that an overwhelming majority of Utahns did not support," said Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton, who announced her candidacy for governor. in October.

Aimee Winder Newton conducts a council meeting as the new president of the Salt Lake County Council, and the first woman president of the council, at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

She said the tax reform "has impacted the public. When leaders do not adequately educate the public about the issue, they really listen to the concerns and allow Utahns to help find solutions, so it is not surprising to see the public take the matter. in his own hands. "

Winder Newton and another Republican candidate, businessman Jeff Burningham, will attend Monday's press conference.

Burningham said in a statement that the bill "kicks the can on the road to lasting reform and opens a new path for taxes (services). I am concerned that this is the tip of the iceberg of a more negative government intrusion into the life of the inhabitants of Utah. "

Another Republican in the race, former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr., who helped reduce food sales tax as part of a tax reduction package during his time as governor, also supports the referendum but has a scheduling conflict. And it won't. attend the press conference.

Peak Ventures founder Jeff Burningham poses for a portrait in his office in Provo on Monday, April 24, 2017.

Alex Goodlett, Deseret News

Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox, the first Republican to participate in the governor's career earlier this year, issued a statement before the special legislative session on December 12 saying he did not agree with Herbert on tax reform, citing the Restoration of the total state tax on food sales as a valid concern.

"Even the best fiscal policy is bound to fail if there is no public support," Spencer Cox said in a statement at the time. His campaign manager, Austin Cox, said Friday he cannot comment on whether Spencer Cox supports the referendum since the vice governor's office is overseeing the referendum process.

Fred Cox said he is not surprised by the support the referendum receives and is grateful for the help.

"Every time you face something the Legislature passed, it creates a certain risk," said Cox, who was defeated in his 2016 re-election nomination by delegates to the Salt Lake County Republican Convention. "We have individuals and groups. willing to defend what they think is right. "

Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox and former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr.

Composite photo of Deseret News / Associated Press

Senate minority leader Karen Mayne, a West Valley City Democrat, said she is also supporting the referendum that "is brewing in the middle of my Senate district." Mayne said the revocation effort will still have an impact on legislators, even if it doesn't end on the November 2020 ballot.

"I will sign it because I obviously don't believe in the food tax. Those are my constituents. They are the ones I represent," he said. "If they can get a ton (of signatures), then that is a reaction in itself. Even if they don't get to the bar, it tells us that people don't like this. So we'll see."