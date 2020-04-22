Supervisor Suggests Khabib Nurmagomedov Could Battle In advance of September

Due to the fact Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced out of an April 18th bout with Tony Ferguson, the chat has been that the UFC light-weight champ’s upcoming bout will very likely go down in September. But, recently the star’s supervisor, Ali Abdelaziz, described Nurmagomedov could be all set to fight faster than folks assume.

Abdelaziz claims Khabib could be prepared to go in August

Nurmagomedov was scheduled to experience Ferguson in the headliner of UFC 249. But the undefeated fighter was ultimately stranded in Russia due to a coronavirus journey ban, and the UFC tapped Justin Gaethje to face Ferguson for an interim light-weight title.

UFC 249, on the other hand, was inevitably postponed because of to the pandemic. Additional lately, the UFC declared strategies for a May 9th card, that includes Ferguson vs. Gaethje, but it stays to be viewed if that match-up comes about.

The latest expectation is that Nurmagomedov will likely experience the winner of Ferguson – Gaethje in September. Assuming the winner of that bout (if it transpires) is healthful and all set to go, the timeline works, and Khabib has also talked about preventing that month.

But, in a new interview with MMA Junkie, Abdelaziz had this to say about a timeline for Khabib’s up coming battle.

“I imagine he can be back again in August,” Abdelaziz claimed. “He told me initially the UFC experienced scheduled a San Francisco combat, I assume it was August 1.

He can combat there, it’s no dilemma. It does not have to be September. But, as you know, (in) September they generally have this Abu Dhabi card and I’m sure the UFC wants him to struggle there.”

So, we’ll see what comes about. If Ferguson and Gaethje do combat up coming month, a transform-all around combat in August for the winner may well be pushing it. Due to the abilities of both of those males, it would be type of surprising if the winner emerged unscathed.

Abdelaziz discusses simple fact he represents both equally Nurmagomedov and Gaethje

Another appealing storyline that could arise with Khabib’s up coming bout, is if Gaethje beats Ferguson. Equally fighters are represented by Abdelaziz and Dominance MMA.

But, even though chatting about the simple fact Abdelaziz professionals both of those fighters, and no matter whether he would intervene, he reported this.

“You observed (what occurred when) Henry Cejudo fought Marlon Moraes prior to. If (Gaethje is) likely to be interim winner, he’s going to fight Khabib for the undisputed light-weight championship.

These guys operate all their lives to grow to be a champion. Who am I to step in the way to generating that take place?

I know Tony (Ferguson) experienced a dilemma before with (possessing the very same management as Conor McGregor), but that’s not how I do business.

“I really don’t assume it is reasonable for a manager or a promoter to quit a person from having his desires occur legitimate of turning out to be the undisputed UFC champion. If Justin wins, it is a reasonable battle. Him and Khabib will battle.”

Initial issues very first, having said that, a bout between Gaethje and Ferguson requires to in fact get place, and Gaethje demands to defeat “El Cucuy”. A guy who hasn’t missing a struggle due to the fact 2012.