Near

Milwaukee County Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson proposed a $15 for every hour minimum amount wage by 2022 for county staff members and employees of contractors hired by the county. (Photograph: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson will guide the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, her peers determined Friday early morning.

She mentioned she was humbled and honored to be elected to the role at the head of the 18-member system.

Running against her was Supervisor Willie Johnson, Jr., who signifies the 13th District and was initially elected in 2000.

The vote came days immediately after the choice was initially scheduled to be manufactured. The board made the decision to hold out to pick its leader to give time for a possible recount in the District 4 supervisory district. With a recount not moving ahead, incoming Supervisor Ryan Clancy was ready to join his 17 friends for the vote.

Nicholson was to start with elected to the board in 2016. She served as 1st vice-chair under former Milwaukee County Board Chairman Theodore Lipscomb Sr., who did not search for re-election on April 7.

Nicholson ran on a platform that involved guarding public belongings and pushing for racial equity.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Willie Johnson, Jr. (Photo: Milwaukee County)

Supervisor Sequanna Taylor was elected to start with vice-chair and Supervisor Steven Shea was elected next vice chair.

This tale will be current.

Speak to Alison Dirr at 414-224-2383 or adirr@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlisonDirr.

Our subscribers make this reporting doable. Please contemplate supporting community journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/offer.



Go through or Share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/tale/information/politics/2020/04/24/supervisor-marcelia-nicholson-elected-milwaukee-county-board-chair/3018652001/