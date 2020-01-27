Superintendent Dr. Gausman would like to add 25 apprenticeships

Sioux City (KTIV) – The superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools wants to add dozens of apprenticeships.

While the school board discussed possible budget scenarios at Monday’s meeting, superintendent demanded Dr. Paul Gausman asked the school board to take on staff to accommodate 400 new students enrolled in the district this year.

The recommendation to address the additional students and class sizes is to add 25 jobs, especially at the middle school level.

Gausman explained why this year’s budget is so different from other current budgets.

“Yes, we had to go through some difficult budget times, but we have always told our employees and our community that if we find a time when we can grow in the student population and bring these class sizes, we will have to invest in these classrooms again down. “said Dr. Paul Gausman, Superintendent of Sioux City School.

Together with the budget discussions, the board set a time for public contributions to tax bonds.

Specifically, CEO Jeremy Saint said the board had spoken about the use of funds generated by the “Secure an Advanced Vision for Education” program, or SAVE.

The flow of finance is also referred to as local sales and service tax for the school infrastructure.

The board met at 6:00 p.m. on February 10 to decide how to use the earnings.