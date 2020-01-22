Supergiant Games Detail Hades: Long winter update; Full patch notes released

Supergiant Games went to their blog today to inform fans of the long-awaited DLC update for their critically acclaimed title Hades.

With the title “The Long Winter”, players are introduced to a number of new functions, additions and bug fixes. Thanks to the official blog, players will know exactly what to expect from the Long Winter update. Highlights include new story events, Demeter – goddess of the seasons and a ton of underworld renovations.

Check out the full changes and additions made to Hades thanks to the Long Winter update below:

The Long winter update introduces one of the oldest and most powerful Olympians, as well as a few big new surprises, lots of new story events, new upgrades, new works of art … let’s get to the highlights!

To meet Demeter , Goddess of the seasons, who joins the Olympic battle and transfers her power over desolation and cold

, Goddess of the seasons, who joins the Olympic battle and transfers her power over desolation and cold Unlock the fishing rod and catch all kinds of lazy underworld inhabitants who live in rivers

and catch all kinds of lazy underworld inhabitants who live in rivers Discover the Eternal spear Is fateful Aspect of Guan Yu and reveal more of the secrets of your legendary weapons

Is fateful and reveal more of the secrets of your legendary weapons Underworld renovations galore ! The new and improved House contractor has many new decorations available

! The new and improved has many new decorations available New Daedalus hammer upgrades. Story events, Improved Boon Info screen, and more!

As I mentioned earlier, the full set of patch notes thanks to Supergiant Games have been detailed, which you can read in detail below:

Highlights

• Demeter: The goddess of the seasons brings winter into the underworld! Find their mighty boons

• fishing rod: Conquer (& sell !!) residents of the Underworld River with this new one House contractor items

• Aspect of Guan Yu: Earn this unique new aspect of Eternal spear and defeat your enemies!

• Underworld decor galore: Numerous new items are available in the newly renovated hotel House contractor!

• New legendary keepsake: Forge an unbreakable bond Dusaand ask them to petrify your enemies

• Boon Info & Victory Screen Update: Pin multiple boons on the screen for easy lookup and sharing

• New Daedalus Hammer upgrades: Search for several new upgrades for each weapon

• New story events: Uncover new secrets in hours with additional stories (with more than 1,000 new lines of language)

General gameplay

• Increased prices from Boons sold by Charon

• Increased price from Daedalus hammer sold by Charon

• Increased augmented price Boons and poms sold by Charon by doing Temple of the Styx

• Slightly reduced healing from tasty looking Health drops

• Reduced healing of well chambers; however new House contractor Upgrades can increase it

• If you have them, you can now find fishing spots in different chambers fishing rod, Deliver your stock to chef by doing House (Who will look after them very well)

Weapons of Hell, Aspects and Abilities

📢 Stygian Blade (Zagreus): now also increases the dash distance

• Eternal Spear (Guan Yu): new added! Search Achilles to learn more (if you have multiple aspects)

📢 Eternal Spear (Zagreus): Now increases attack damage and strike damage

• Shield of Chaos: Bull Rush recharge increased slightly. Bull Rush damage has been slightly reduced

• Shield of Chaos (Zagreus): reduced damage resistance

• Shield of Chaos (Zeus): Increased damage from Throw Special

• Shield of Chaos (Chaos): now throws additional shields in a radial pattern

• Adamant rail: No longer briefly slows enemies on hits

Boons & blessings

• Demeter: new added! Find 11 new boons and 4 new duo boons

• Billowing Power (Zeus): reduced power level; increased duration of effects

• Zeus’ help: Reduced performance scaling through improved rarity

• Iridescent feast (Zeus x Dionysus): reduced damage

• Divine Dash (Athena): slightly reduced deflection time

• Athena’s help: God Gauge cost and duration increased (cannot be used as often)

• Merciful End (Athena x Ares): reduced damage; reduced occurrence rate

• Spoiled Mind (Athena x Aphrodite): Slow effect on enemy projectiles reduced

• Reduced performance of Aphrodite‘S Weak Status curse

• Broken Determination (Aphrodite): new added! Improves the potency of Weak Status curse

📢 Passion Dash (Aphrodite): Now affects enemies near your dash target (instead of at the starting point)

• Crush Shot (Aphrodite): earlier Shatter shot; updated effect

• Curse of Pain (Ares): slightly reduced damage

• Fierce Wrath (Ares): Scaling of rarity and poms adjusted (total performance should be similar)

• Help from Ares: reduced damage; increased speed of movement

• Hunting Blades (Ares x Artemis): reduced speed; reduced tracking

• Deadly Strike (Artemis): Critical strike chance reduced; increased damage to compensate

• Support fire (Artemis): reduced damage

• Nasty Dash (Dionysus): Now causes multiple damage and Male cat (formerly called poison)

• Second wind (Hermes): increased duration of effect; Increased performance scaling through improved rarity

• Getting through (Hermes): Cut from Game (Demeter is the new curator for slow effects)

• Relative speed (Hermes): cut from the game, same reason

• Fast reloading (Hermes): now offered by Hermes (donated by Artemis who felt sorry for him)

• Sloth (chaos): Reduces how much this curse can affect your speed

📢 Despite (chaos): increased release rate

• Reduced performance of chaos Blessing effects with higher rarity

Daedalus hammer upgrades

• Cursed Slash (Blade): new added! Restores health on hit, but your life points are greatly reduced

• Shadow Slash (Blade): new added! Deals additional damage when enemies are hit in the back

• Jagged edge (spear): new added! Your dash strike hits multiple times, but your dash is shorter

📢 Charged skewer (spear): new added! Hold to turn on your skewer special

• Fast spin (spear): not quite as fast anymore

📢 Charged Litter (Shield): new added! Press and hold to turn on your litter special

• World destroyer (shield): new added! Your Bull Rush will be replaced by a powerful melee

• Chain shot (bow): new added! Your attack bounces between targets, dealing bonus damage

📢 Charged volley (bow): new added! Press and hold to turn on your volley special

• Cluster bomb (rail): new added! Your bombardment special detonates 5 smaller bombs

• Danger Bomb (Rail): new added! Your bombardment special fires a large bomb that explodes the area around you but can damage you (“Did you try not to stand there when it exploded?” – Hypnos)

• Delta Chamber (Rail): earlier infinity chamber ; Now fires in a 3-round outbreak

• Explosive fire (rail): cut out of the game

Enemies & encounters

• Introduction to Olympic aid Now there are some God trace to use Poseidon’s call

📢 Thanatos: should show up more often (if you meet him for the first time in Elysium)

📢 After another Anger sisters emerge, it is no longer possible to accidentally avoid one indefinitely

📢 Alecto: has revamped her rage report (you can throw her out of her rage train, but watch out)

• Skullomat: Elite is more powerful; reduced occurrence rate in asphodel

• Burn-flinger: Adjusted elite attack pattern

• Wave Maker: Non-elite throws a wave at once (instead of two); Elite attack adjusted

📢 Reduced number of enemies on the Asphodel Barge of Death under Middle management (pact)

📢 Bone Hydra: Revised aspects of this encounter are becoming faster

although more lethal to compensate; one phase less; removed urns with

Health (the hydra finally realized they were there and ate them)

📢 Elysian arrow trap: The attack now disappears when the fight is over

📢 flames wheels: Reduced health and elite armor

📢 Nemean Chariot: Cannot hit multiple times with one charge

📢 Raised large shield: Release rate reduced; Non-elite no longer has a spin attack. Reduced rotation and increased vulnerability times

• Soulcatcher (Elite): now more aggressive under the effects of Middle management (pact)

📢 The Minotaur: No longer gains short invulnerability when fighting with health Theseus

• Increased rate of damage from toxic effects in the Temple of the Styx

📢 bosses: various changes in attack patterns; Fixed issues where ranged attack coverage would sometimes not work reliably

Keepsakes & Objects

• Companion Fidi (Dusa): newly added legendary keepsake! charge Dusa to petrify your enemies

• Companion Mort (Thanatos): increased radius of action; increased damage; Reduced pre-attack time

📢 Companion Shady (Sisyphus): Dropped goodies no longer block enemies’ movement

• Companion Battie (Megaera): increased damage

• Frozen Horn (Demeter): new added! Increases the chance of finding Demeter Boons with improved rarity

• Broken Spearpoint (Patroclus): Now has a cooldown between uses. slightly increased duration of effects

• Evergreen Acorn (Eurydike): Reduced damage absorption

• Myrmidon Bracer (Achilles): Reduced damage reduction at higher ranks

• Chthonic Wallet (Hypnos): reduced bonus money for higher ranks

• HydraLite (good): decreased healing

House contractor

📢 All available options are now displayed on the screen by category (instead of just three at random).

📢 The screen now shows which items you have bought and you can switch some decoration items

• Many new decorative items have been added House contractor Inventory (some with slight interactions)

• Added renovations that improve health recovery well chambers

📢 Reduced costs for many items at this grand reopening

Destiny list of the small prophecies

• Goddess of the seasons: new added!

• A place of revelation: new added!

• The fateful saint of war: new added!

• The gift of the song: new added!

• Updated requirements to meet multiple prophecies (This won’t affect you if you’ve already met them.)

📢 Increased rewards for Daedalus hammer and Olympic prophecies

Punishment Pact

• Increased security: reduced to a single rank

📢 No choice: increased heat

📢 Heavy work: rescaled to 5 string

📢 time pressure: Timer pauses in non-combat chambers with characters like Sisyphus

Level design & environments

• Added a new chamber Tartarus

• Two new chambers added Elysium

• The first chamber in asphodel Now offers more scenic views …

• Updated layout of shrewChamber to have fewer places to hide

• Updated look of Bone Hydrachamber

• Updated layout of bosseschamber

• Minor changes to the layouts of some chambers to accommodate the fishing rod

• Small changes to the layout in the House of Hades

• Other minor fixes and improvements to various chambers

Art & Visual FX

• The main menu has been updated based on the new main update

• Lord Hades can now be seen how he is in the House

• House contractor has a new look in the House

• Many new optional decorations have been added House of Hades

• Many new visual effects have been added for Demeter Boons

• New graphics, visual effects and animations for the added Eternal spear‘S Aspect of Guan Yu

• Various animations for updated Raised colors in the Elysium

• Some portrait variations for added Dusa

• Updated visual effect for Crush Shot (Aphrodite)

📢 Reduced visual effects of poison in the Temple of the Styx (Makes it easier to find spas)

📢 Reduced visual effects from Zeus’ help (So ​​you can better see what’s going on)

• Texture and Codex portrait for updated Miserable thug

• Other minor visual changes, corrections and improvements

Menus & user interface

• Boon Info screen: updated layout shows mirror and pact to install; You can now pin boons for comparison

• Victory screen: as above; also added various text Commendations based on your performance

• Graphical symbols have been added for each Mirror of the night Update

• Graphical symbols have been added for each Punishment Pact condition

• Version number watermark and current heat Screen positions switched as part of these changes

• Songs are now subtitled

• The size of the critical damage numbers has been slightly reduced

📢 Gamepad shoulder buttons now scroll through House contractor and fate list

• Improved appearance of selection in narrative events

• Other minor fixes, changes, and improvements

Music & SFX

• New sound effects for added Demeter and you Boons

• New sound effects and emotes for added Eternal spear‘S Aspect of Guan Yu

• New sound effect added when Zagreus is stunned

• Added new sounds for other different contexts

• Equip sounds added for the two new ones souvenir

• Other minor changes, corrections and improvements

Voice & narrative

• Many narrative events added (with Demeter, Dusa, Achilles, Hades, Aphrodite, the storyteller and more)

• Narrative events have been added around that Eternal spear‘S Aspect of Guan Yu

• Many new Zagreus language events for contexts such as have been added House contractor and the fishing rod

📢 Zagreus has more to say Bone Hydra and certain other monsters and shadows

• Extended affinity display to the Dusa (You can give her more gifts)

• Updated code entry for Dusa

• Added code entry for Demeter

📢 Original chaos now responds to certain interactions in their area

📢 In the ‘Trial of the Gods’ you now hear about the god you choose

• Updated requirements and other minor changes to various storytelling events

• Corrections and adjustment to various context-related language events

Others

• New localized text has been added for some content (note: most of the new content is pending translation).

• Updated Development roadmap to reflect our plans for our next major update in March and beyond

📢 Orpheus: because of the House contractor Redesigning the item to release it can be found more reliably

📢 Most characters who are impermeable to your attacks will no longer knock you back on a hit

• You need something more Darkness now before Nyx updates the mirror with the ability to refund it

📢 The gameplay timer pauses in chambers outside of combat with characters like Sisyphus

• “New!” – tags for prophecies in the fate list delete on selection (instead of after closing the list)

• Credits: Demeter (Laila Berzins) added to voice output; new community beta tester added (thanks !!)

• Text: Different renamed Dionysos Boons and effects become more of an issue in his lifestyle decisions

• Minor changes to the presentation if the Minotaur leaves his chamber

• The behavior of the mouse and keyboard controls has been adjusted while the default setting “Attack at Cursor” is deactivated

• Zagreus now always enters chambers at a standard speed (for example, if Chaos reduces his speed).

• Various text corrections, updates and explanations

Troubleshooting

📢 Various text overflow problems in languages ​​other than English have been fixed

• Firmly Achilles I’m not telling you anything Titan Blood and ambrosia Soon after you found her for the first time

📢 A rare problem has been fixed Death Defiance could lead to a permanent slowdown

Oben Fixed Numbness (Dionysus) with a reduced performance level with the heroic rarity

• Firmly Black Out (Dionysus) unintentionally updateable by Eurydice

Oben Fixed Companion Rib (Skelly) unexpected effects of “testing the gods”

Oben Fixed Infernal gates Block the target preview for the signIt’s bull rush

• A key narration event with has been fixed shrew sometimes play twice unexpectedly

• Correction of narrative scripting for events with Orpheus and Dionysos which in some cases may no longer be available

• Firmly effort Enemy with false material sounds

📢 Many other minor fixes

Hades: The Long Winter update can now be downloaded on the PC. Did you play the latest Supergiant title? Let us know what you think of it so far in the comments below!

Source: Supergiant Games