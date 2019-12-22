Superfreaks replace superstars in shadow of drug drama

Loading...

THE SOCKS

As with many Olympic sports, doping was a constant problem. It took a bitter turn at the Rio Olympics when the athletes stood up in contempt of what they perceived as a lack of real action by FINA and the anti-doping authorities.

Australia's Mack Horton called Sun Yang a drug cheat before beating him in the 400m freestyle final, a feud that took an even more dramatic turn at the 2019 FINA World Championships when he refused to share a podium with the Chinese star. Sun, in turn, will dominate the headlines of his crushed vial case, which found itself before a public hearing at the Sports Arbitration Tribunal.

Australia would have its own doping case when Shayna Jack returned a positive sample earlier this year. There have been other moments of madness; American star Ryan Lochte becoming a thug in Rio at a drunken party, then filing a false police report suggesting he was robbed at gunpoint was their choice. Sun Yang had too many break-ins to mention, but he was by far the most controversial figure in the sport.

THE SUPERSTARS

Sun Yang, the most controversial figure of the decade in the pool. Credit: AP

Michael Phelps was a dominant force in the 2000s and its impact did not wane over the next decade. He won four gold medals at the London 2012 Games, which he said would be the last. But he returned for a swan song in Rio, where he won five gold medals to officially end the most decorated career of all.

American freestyler Katie Ledecky burst onto the world stage in London at the age of 15 and continued to take the women's distance races to areas that few thought possible. She literally ran the stopwatch for years until Australian teenager Ariarne Titmus surprised her over 400m at the 2019 Worlds, setting up an Olympic clash for the ages in Tokyo.

Another American, Caeleb Dressel, emerged towards the end of the decade to pose as the next face of the sport. Kyle Chalmers and Horton have been Australia's individual gold medalists for the decade, while the women's 4x100m relay team, along with Cate and Bronte Campbell, has been almost unbeatable.

ALSO RANS

Australia's efforts in the 2012 Olympic pool left them with no individual gold medals and cultural issues outside the pool, highlighted by the Stilnox scandal, would lead to a comprehensive review of the national configuration. This would lead to the appointment of Dutch head coach Jacco Verhaeren, who would end up being a crucial signing as he rebuilt an excellent team before the 2020 Games.

FINA, the sport's governing body, has barely covered itself in glory. Faced with some competition as swimmers sought income from other sources, he threatened to ban them from the Olympics instead of trying to move over time. The tragic death of former Australian swimmer Kenneth To, who died of an illness in the United States, united sport in pain.

Cate Campbell's return from disappointment in Rio was a source of inspiration.Credit: Getty Images

THE BOLTS OF BLUE

Cate Campbell was the unsustainable 100m freestyle favorite in Rio but was unable to produce in the final, being outclassed by American Simone Manuel and Canadian teen Penny Oleksiak. It was a big blow, but his return to the top was inspiring.

Loading

The other two notable changes both concerned Phelps. It was dominated by Chad le Clos from South Africa at 200m in London and by Joseph Schooling from Singapore at 100m in Rio. Chalmers' 100m freestyle victory in Rio was one of the few to see. At only 17 and still in school, he slipped under the radar and then exploded in the final to overwhelm them and stun the world.

CRYSTAL BALL

Australia will have one of its most successful Olympics in decades in Tokyo, with a mix of young stars and established pistols helping them perform everywhere, especially in relays. Cate Campbell's gold medal will be savored while Chalmers and Horton will compete in the 400m and 100m freestyle. Ariarne Titmus will rise more and more and end the decade as one of the greatest swimmers in the country. The ISL will not see the decade, but its role in the redesign of the sport will be its heritage.

Most seen in sport

Loading