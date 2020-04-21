Supercars digesting fallout from naming legal rights backer Virgin’s woes

Australia’s Supercars chiefs have been locked in talks trying to digest the fallout from significant backer Virgin Australia’s collapse into voluntary administration.

The peak motor racing championship was in the fifth yr of a 6-yr naming rights deal with the stricken airline, whose manufacturer name was the title sponsor for the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

Supercars bosses declined to comment right up until negotiations are completed in excess of the last two several years of the offer and what, if nearly anything, can be salvaged from a agreement thought to be worthy of tens of millions of dollars.

It is considered that the airline mostly equipped solutions – in the way of transportation – rather than cash.

Each and every crew is also comprehended to have gained $35,000 value of air journey for workforce users to get to rounds.

The groups transport their have race vehicles in their have vehicles to rounds staged all over Australia and in New Zealand.

The championship acquired underway in Adelaide in February this 12 months but no other gatherings have been staged.

Its calendar even now has the round held at Winton, in region Victoria in early June, on the roster as the upcoming occasion but officials will only sanction that if healthcare authorities and governments permit sports to take position by then.