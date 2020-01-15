Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character set for the next week

Super Smash Bros.’s ultimate director, Masahiro Sakurai, has announced that they will host a livestream event next week that will unveil a brand new DLC character for the critically acclaimed fight title.
The livestream, which was tweeted through the official Nintendo Versus account, will be broadcast on January 16 at 6 a.m. and will take approximately 35 minutes. There’s no word or rumor about who the next character will be, but the long-awaited unveiling for the newest character is just around the corner. So far we’ve received some amazing DLC characters. So it will be cool to see who comes next!
Check out the official tweet from below:
As I mentioned above, there were a lot of great DLC characters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate; The latest character to be revealed is Terry Bogard. Nobody knows who will be exposed, but maybe it’s a different character from another platform a la Joker? Maybe an Xbox character is out …
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available for the Nintendo Switch. With an upcoming DLC character on the way, who do you hope to see? Let us know your best predictions in the comments below!
Source: Twitter