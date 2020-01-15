Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character set for the next week

Super Smash Bros.’s ultimate director, Masahiro Sakurai, has announced that they will host a livestream event next week that will unveil a brand new DLC character for the critically acclaimed fight title.

The livestream, which was tweeted through the official Nintendo Versus account, will be broadcast on January 16 at 6 a.m. and will take approximately 35 minutes. There’s no word or rumor about who the next character will be, but the long-awaited unveiling for the newest character is just around the corner. So far we’ve received some amazing DLC ​​characters. So it will be cool to see who comes next!

Check out the official tweet from below:

As I mentioned above, there were a lot of great DLC characters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate; The latest character to be revealed is Terry Bogard. Nobody knows who will be exposed, but maybe it’s a different character from another platform a la Joker? Maybe an Xbox character is out …

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available for the Nintendo Switch. With an upcoming DLC ​​character on the way, who do you hope to see? Let us know your best predictions in the comments below!

Source: Twitter