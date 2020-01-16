Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Adds Cuphead, Assassin's Creed and other legendary video game characters

Nintendo has announced a series of news for the critically acclaimed battle title for the Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In addition to announcing a new DLC character, Costume Pack 5 for Mii fighters was also introduced.

There are a total of 5 new Mii fighter costumes that come from a variety of legendary video game series. The list starts with Microsoft’s epic boss title, Cuphead! Cuphead comes with a music track. If you’ve played Cuphead, you know the music is on.

Following Cuphead are some properties held by Ubisoft, including Altair from Assassins Creed and Rabbids from the Rabbids franchise. Finally, there are two different versions of Megaman. Fortunately, Nintendo has released a trailer that shows all new Mii fighters and their skills in action!

Check out the detailed Mii costumes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate:

We’ve had some DLC characters in the game in related news, but now a new Nintendo Direct has revealed that the next character to join the fight is Byleth of Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Yes, Byleth is the latest DLC character add-on for the epic battle title Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Read the full article here!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available on the Nintendo Switch. If you don’t have a copy yet, check out our game review in the “Before You Buy” episode below:

