Super Rugby 2020 | Mark Nawaqanitawase could be the key to victory for Waratahs against Crusaders

On the other hand, Nawaqanitawase is a humble child who barely leaves school and is picked up by his mother from Waratah’s training.

Expecting the same from Nawaqanitawase and Folau would be naive, but it doesn’t hurt to raise a bit of hype like Kurtley Beale did recently.

“He reminds me a little of Izzy,” said Beale about Nawaqanitawase. “He has the height and he has the jump.”

Mark Nawaqanitawase speaks to Kurtley Beale during a preparatory process against the Highlanders. Photo credit: Getty

This is the last attribute that will be interesting to analyze in the first few rounds of super rugby, considering what Nawaqanitawase has shown in two seriously sophisticated trial appearances.

Nawaqanitawase jumped higher than that around him on several occasions, but what really impressed was how well he timed his jumps. More importantly, he wanted to catch the ball with two arms that were stretched over his head and skilfully unloaded when necessary.

You remember someone?

Israel Folau is out of the picture in 2020. Credit: AAP

Folau’s ability to score five points on a crossfield kick was excellent. It was a product of its time on the wing in the rugby league. The Waratahs and Wallabies tried – not as often as they should have done – with reasonable success.

When Nawaqanitawase is asked about the possibility of trying the crusaders to visualize a crossfield kick by Will Harrison, the young No. 10 puppy, his eyes light up.

Nawaqanitawase impressed earlier this month in an air trial against the Highlanders. Photo credit: Getty

“I would like to take this opportunity,” he said. “I will definitely look for Will to kick the ball to me.”

Whether the Waratahs try is a different matter, but it would be fascinating to see the early exchange with cheap territory.

Nawaqanitawase has never been to New Zealand – don’t worry, his passport is still valid from his trip to Argentina last year with the Junior Wallabies – and the thought of running against the Crusaders leaves a shy star of the future in just a few words.

“It’s crazy to think I’ll be playing this week,” said Nawaqanitawase. “Most players are All Blacks players. I’ve watched all of these players all my life and I think I’ll go up against them … I’m still trying to understand. It’s crazy.

“I would like to think that I’m already calm. It’s more of an excitement that makes it good to get out of there.”

Few expect the Waratahs to return from New Zealand with a win, but it’s a game that Nawaqanitawase and his debut colleagues Harrison, Angus Bell and Carlo Tizzano (the last two on the bench) won’t forget.

NSW has not won a Super Rugby game in New Zealand since 2015 and has not beaten the Crusaders away for 16 years.

Could you be upset? Without Kieran Read, Sam Whitelock, Ryan Crotty, Owen Franks and Matt Todd in the opposition ranks, the Waratahs will hope to catch the crusaders in Nelson.

New captain Rob Simmons believes a young team backed by veterans like Beale, Michael Hooper and Karmichael Hunt can score two goals against the Crusaders after an angry 20:12 win at SCG in March.

“How they (debutants) deal with the big stage that we’ll see on Saturday,” said Simmons. “I think they pretty much know why they were selected. They have performed well and earned their place in the last two stages. If I were the coach, I would say” get them the ball “.

“The way the crusaders play is relentless. We have to do our best. “

Tom Decent is a journalist with The Sydney Morning Herald

