Super Rally: Mahomes, Chiefs win Super Bowl with late increase | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“We have never lost faith,” said Mahomes. “That’s the biggest thing. Everyone on this team, nobody had their heads down. We believed in each other. That’s what we preached all year round.”

The Chiefs (15-4) were 24-0 and 17-7 behind in their previous playoff games, both in the first half. In the big game they hardly had time for a comeback.

The Kansas City fans in the 62,417 crowd at Hard Rock Stadium had little opportunity to chant and do the tomahawk heel while KC stayed behind on 20-10 in the third quarter. Mahomes even threw his second interception of the night after falling behind.

But the acclaimed defense of 49ers welcomed late and Mahomes brought the magic that makes him special.

He completed passes of 44 meters to Tyreek Hill and 38 to Sammy Watkins. The touchdowns came short for Travis Kelce to narrow the deficit to three and for Damien Williams to take the lead. The first NFL title in the career of Chiefs coach Reid in two decades was crowned by Williams ’38 -yard TD-run, who sent red-clad Chiefs fans in chants of “Andy!” Andy! “

Reid, 61, won a Super Bowl ring with the 1996 Packers while in charge of tight ends. He has been looking for one as head coach since he was adopted by Philadelphia in 1999. The Eagles lost their only trip to the big competition under Reid after the 2004 season.

“This is what it’s all about,” Reid said as confetti fell and the Chiefs celebrated the climax of the 100th season of the NFL. “What a great team, great coaches. Appreciate everything about it. “

Mahomes found Hill, whose bulge led to the second pick in San Francisco, for 44 yards on a third-and-15 – the first long pass completed by Kansas City. A 20-meter pass interference call on Tarvarius Moore, who had that earlier choice, put the ball at 1 and Kelce was wide open to the score.

The defense of the Chiefs, confused by the deception of the Niners during most of the game, became stingy and forced a three-and-a-half. Mahomes quickly hit Watkins on the right side past Richard Sherman for a 38-meter win, which led to Williams’s first score.

San Francisco (15-4) had nothing left in the fourth quarter and the coach, Kyle Shanahan, saw another late-game meltdown by his team. Three years ago, as an offensive coordinator in Atlanta, he was part of the collapse of the Falcons Super Bowl and loss of overtime to New England.

“We will lick our wounds and we will get over it,” Shanahan said.

Kansas City, an original AFL franchise, won the last Super Bowl before the full merger and defeated Minnesota in 1970. Owner boss Lamar Hunt even coined the phrase Super Bowl.

Now the Hunt family can add a Vince Lombardi trophy to the Lamar Hunt trophy earned with the AFC crown.

“It’s a beautiful trophy,” said Chief Hunt owner Clark Hunt. “I am so happy for our players, coaches and fans. And especially Andy Reid. No one deserves this trophy more than Andy Reid.”

San Francisco went 4-12 in 2018 and Shanahan was in a warm seat this season. He once again came close to a ring, but along the play the Niners could not delay the no-huddle attack whereby Mahomes, Hill, Kelce, Williams and all other Chiefs excel.

“We have a heart,” said Mahomes. “We never give up and those guys around us, the leaders of the team, have that mentality that we never give up.”

The fireworks from the Chiefs in the fourth quarter were in line with the expected offensive explosion. Previously there were some strong drives, but not many big games.

The 49ers needed almost six minutes for their opening stage, but only achieved the 38-meter goal from Robbie Gould. Kansas City took 7:26 for its next march, including a fourth-and-1 run from Williams on a direct snap to the 49ers 1. All four Chiefs in the backfield turned around for the snap.

Mahomes took it to end the 15-play series on a run option.

The 7-3 deficit was the first for San Francisco since Game 15. It soon became 10-3 after Jimmy Garoppolo’s evil lob was intercepted under pressure by Bashaud Breeland. Another fourth-down bet was rewarded for KC, with Williams winning 3 on a pitchout. But the Chiefs stopped and Harrison Butker kicked a 31-meter field goal.

San Francisco needed a spark and, as is often the case this season, the running game took care of it. The 49 leaders dug into the trenches and won 53 yards on five straights before Garoppolo hit a few paces. The second completion, in the middle of Kyle Juszczyk, the fullback looked like anything but with a handy open field movement beyond safety Daniel Sorensen – perhaps Kansas City’s best tackle. J uszczyk shot into the end zone for a 15-yard TD to tie it to 10.

Again Garoppolo was brilliant during a ride after he was picked. He improved 39 for 42 for 461 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions with a 136.2 rating on such series after the TD.

Gould’s 42-yarder gave the Niners their first lead, covering the opening drive of the second half. Again, their deception games kept the Chiefs out of balance in their defense.

Like Garoppolo did in the first half, Mahomes then threw in heavy coverage in an attempt to hit Hill and was picked by Fred Warner. It was the first interception of Mahomes in five games after the season.

And it is bearing fruit with another efficient series for the Niners, finished with a 26-meter finish for Kendrick Bourne in third place. Raheem Mostert, the star of the NFC title game, came in from 1 for a 20-10 lead.

Hardly unknown territory for Kansas City.

“We have the ability, as a team, not only in violation, as a team, to find out what the other team is doing and to put our foot in the ground and say that is enough,” Kelce said. “It’s special.”

