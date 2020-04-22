SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 Gets Global Maker and More in Last Update – GeekTyrant

Here’s something I didn’t expect. Less than a year after its release, Nintendo announced that Super Mario 2 maker it will receive its final update today. The new update is free and quite substantial. The first thing fans will enjoy is the addition of the new World Maker mode. This will allow creators to combine up to 40 of their courses across up to 8 worlds in order to create their own mini Super Mario game with friends.

In addition, the Koopalings will be making their debut in Super Mario Maker 2. Each of the seven enemies will have a unique movement pattern to challenge anyone distraught to take over your course. The Phanto and Mechakoopas are also making their way to the game.

Of course there are more fun new things for fans to enjoy. Mushroom SMB2 will change the characters to make them look like sprites Super Mario Bros 2 and gift the ability to pick up and dodge enemies and items as in the classic game. Frog Suit comes from Super Mario Bros 3 and allow Mario and friends to swim more easily and even run across water! Creators will be able to add the Power Balloon Super Mario World, the Super Acorn from Super Mario Bros U., Boomerang Flower from Super Mario 3D World, and 5 variations of wearables from Super Mario 3D World like the Cannon Box and Drives Box.

The free update goes live today, April 22, and will definitely give fans a lot more to enjoy and create.