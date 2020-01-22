The Montreal Alouettes have committed the American recipient and returnee Mario Alford to a one-year contract extension until the 2020 season.

Alford made an impressive impression when he arrived at Als last season, scoring two touchdowns on his first two appearances. In his first game with the Alouettes, he prevailed in a 21:17 win over the Calgary Stampeders 85 meters before the finish. The following week he brought a 90-yard barge to the house. He continued to be impressive in the playoffs when he touched down at 99 yards kickoff return, the third longest kickoff return touchdown in the history of CFL playoffs.

In three regular season games in 2019, he collected 218 yards with 9 punt returns and 117 yards with 6 kickoff returns. In 2018, he equipped himself for the Toronto Argonauts.

The 27-year-old Alford was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Draft 2015, with which he recorded a catch for 15 yards. He also spent time with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears. The native American from Greenville played collegially for the Mountaineers of West Virginia University.