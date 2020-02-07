Super funds invest in affordable housing that are aimed at key service employees

“Nine out of ten Melbourne hospital staff live more than four kilometers from work and expect an average commute time of 47 minutes, 32 percent longer than the national average,” said Deanne Stewart, CEO of the First State.

“For health and social workers in Melbourne, the commute increases to 56 minutes, 38 percent longer than the national average for their industry.”

First State Group Executive, Debra Mika (l), Victorian Housing Secretary Richard Wynne and First State CEO Deanne Steward in the kitchen of one of the Moonee Ponds apartments.

The project is funded from its own resources and does not require a government grant.

First State announced that its key worker affordable housing portfolio had yields above the CPI reference rate plus 5.0 percent.

First State’s existing worker housing portfolio also includes 35 residential units in Hurstville (15 kilometers from Sydney CBD), 17 residential units in Waterloo (4 kilometers south of Sydney CBD) and 61 residential units in Epping (22 kilometers from Sydney CBD)) and 35 residential units in Northmead (27 km from downtown Sydney).

Another development in Miranda, south of Sydney, will begin shortly and include an affordable building.

Lack of social housing

The demand for social and affordable housing significantly exceeds the supply. Slightly more than 3,000 social housing units are built by governments each year.

In the 1950s, governments built up to 15,000 social housing units a year when the population was far below the current level.

HESTA, an industry fund for the healthcare and community services sectors, invested a $ 20 million joint venture last August in a development in Brunswick, north of Melbourne. In collaboration with the Community Housing Group Nightingale Housing and Non-Profit Social Ventures Australia, the project will consist of 185 apartments in six buildings on a former warehouse site.

Twenty percent of the apartments in the project are rented to key service employees, e.g. B. Nurses and professionals who work in geriatric care and in the non-profit sector.

Another 20 percent were sold to municipal housing companies to provide affordable housing for eligible tenants. The rest have been sold to the general public, many of whom are first home buyers.

A HESTA spokesman said residential investment should deliver a return on the market that is equivalent to that of fixed income while offering measurable benefits to society.

In November, the construction industry super fund, Cbus, invested $ 30 million in a bond issue from the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporate (NHFIC). The academic fund UniSuper was also involved.

The issue raised $ 135 million for municipal housing projects subsidized by the Commonwealth with interest rates of only 2.07 percent.

“As a leading super fund for the construction and civil engineering sectors, we are pleased to invest in NHFIC bonds that meet our investment risk and return criteria and to finance new housing for needy Australians,” said David Atkin, CEO of Cbus.

The New Daily is part of Industry Super Holdings