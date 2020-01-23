Broadway Mogul Jordan Roth and renowned p.r. Maven Rick Miramontez is more associated with the Tony than with the Grammy.

But on Sunday, they bring their high profile act to Hollywood to host the first Broadway-centered Grammys bash. They celebrate the five shows that have been nominated for the best music theater album: “Ain’t Too Proud”, “Hadestown”, “Moulin Rouge”, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and “Oklahoma!”

Jordan Roth and Rick Miramontez Getty

Your VIP party at the Hollywood hotspot Tramp Stamp Granny’s should have a “very discreet, talkative atmosphere” until “anonymous online chatter” “IHeartIdina97” “was posted on a theater blog:” Apparently everything you need To to get in, you have to say the password: ‘Mame sent me.’ ”

Theater sources have informed us that the password has now been discarded in favor of a correct guest list – which previously included Billy Porter, Adrienne Warren, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Anaïs Mitchell, Jeremy Pope and co-owner of the venue, Darren Criss.

When Roth reached for a comment, he joked about the leak: “Let a super fan from Idina Menzel sing like a canary!”