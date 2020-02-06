Super Cruise expands to 22 GM vehicles by 2023

Image: Cadillac

You cannot currently buy a new car with the very good driving assistance system Super Cruise from GM. It was available in Cadillac’s CT6, but it died a sad and lonely death in January. The technology has been announced as an optional add-on for the new Cadillac Escalade, as well as the CT4 and CT5 this year.

From 2021, GM will roll out the option beyond the borders of Cadillacland with seven additional nameplates that will get Super Cruise in 2021, and then twelve more in 2022 and 2023. While GM is transferring its new and revised cars to a new digital platform, the technology will be on more cars are being added. This plan was confirmed by GM President Mark Reuss in a meeting with investors on Wednesday.

So far, the program, which must cost a lot of money to develop, is only available on the Cadillac CT6. Of the CT6 buyers, Cadillac says that only about 1 / 3rd of them have chosen the SuperCruise option. Those who have selected the option use it only about half the time they drive. That said, Super Cruise buyers have stated that 85% of them would prefer the system to be available with the next car they buy.

Which nameplates get this technology next?

The Escalade has the option, so that certainly means that it will be rolled out to platform partners GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Tahoe / Suburban in the short term. Currently, GM’s large trucks do not offer any adaptive cruise option, so a leap from traditional manual cruise to Super Cruise would be a huge leap. The EV Hummer will certainly have it. I am at least a little disappointed that this was not integrated into GM’s flagship C8 Corvette from the beginning, but there is still time to fix it in the mail.

