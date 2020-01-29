Super Bowl prop bets: Mahomes from Chiefs leads to MVP opportunities

Quarterbacks continue to dominate the chance to be called Super Bowl MVP, with Kansas City Chiefs pivot Patrick Mahomes leading the way as a short +105 favorite on the Super Bowl LIV props at sports books reviewed by OddsShark.com.

Mahomes was spectacular during the playoff ride of Kansas City, piling up 615 passing yards and eight touchdowns and has emerged as the leading rusher of the team entering the Sunday’s Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The 24-year-old passer-by is on top of the MVP opportunities of the Super Bowl, as the Baltimore Ravens of early favorite Lamar Jackson were bounced off the playoffs with an overwhelming defeat in the hands of the Tennessee Titans in AFC Divisional Round-action. Mahomes has seen his chance of winning almost to the point since he led Kansas City to a decisive 35-24 win over the Titans in the AFC Championship Game with four total scores and 56 rushes.

Mahome’s elite performances have also made him the darling of the Super Bowl player props, with strong -145 chances that would prefer him to throw for MORE THAN 305.5 yards. He also has -145 chances to connect for the eighth time this season for this season, and is a favorite of -190 to complete more pass attempts on Sunday night than quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from San Francisco.

Garoppolo is in second place after Mahomes as a +260 bet on the Super Bowl MVP odds on online gambling sites after returning the Niners to the Super Bowl for the first time in seven years. With the San Francisco game plan clearly focused on the ground game, Garoppolo has only 208 passing yards and one score throw in two play-out matches. Conversely, 49ers-rushers scored the ball 11 times in the last four outcomes, including six in total scoring points in the playoff-action.

Raheem Mostert comes from a four-touchdown performance in the 49ers ’37 -20 win over Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game, bringing him to +700 on the Super Bowl MVP odds. Mostert is also paired as a strong -125 bet on the Super Bowl player props to put together at least 80 combined rushes and receiving yards, and a -130 bet on those NFL chances to score a touchdown somewhere on Sunday night.

On the defensive side of the ball, 49ers defensively end Nick Bosa ahead as a +2000 bet to claim Super Bowl MVP awards. The rookie defender has so far collected a total of 10 tackles and three total pockets in the play-offs. And with -105 chances to include at least one bag on Sunday, Bosa would be well positioned to spoil Mahomes’ coronation as a Super Bowl MVP.