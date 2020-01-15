Super Bowl most anticipated TV event in 2020, report says

The most anticipated TV event for 2020 will be completed by March.

What is going on: USDish, a Dish Network retailer, released a new report that revealed the most anticipated TV events of 2020.

The Super Bowl led the way with 24.4% of respondents who said it was the happiest event to watch this year.

The 2020 Summer Olympics finished second with 13.4%.

Wimbledon hit rock bottom with the least amount of excitement.

Another low-level event was the United States Open for Tennis.

The Tony Awards are the event that people least envision.

Yes, but: Americans aged 54 or older said they were more likely to watch 2020 election coverage than the Super Bowl, the report said.

60.17% of people aged 54 and over said they would listen to the elections.

59.34% of these people said they preferred to watch the Super Bowl.

Methodology: USDish interviewed 1,000 Americans, asking what events they planned to watch in 2020 and which events they were most eager to watch.