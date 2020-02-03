Super Bowl LIV Twitter response: the heroism of Mahomes and the drought of the Chiefs

If the Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50-year-old Super Bowl drought, they needed Patrick Mahomes to complete his third comeback of the playoffs. And as he has done many times in his young career, he delivered results when his team needed him the most.

Trailing 20-10 on the way to the fourth quarter, Mahomes overcame two interceptions to lead Kansas City to the second-largest comeback in Super Bowl history. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 21-0 with Damien Williams, who won with a touchdown of 38 meters.

The 10-point comeback by the Chiefs was the largest since the New England Patriots overcome a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Unfortunately for Kyle Shanahan, he was a member of the coaching staff during both games.

Here are some of the best Twitter moments from Mahomes’ heroic performance as he continues to strengthen his status as the best quarterback in the NFL.

The Niners have a 93.8% chance of winning.

Mahomes needs magic. #SuperBowl https://t.co/GFwtBrr26c

– FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) 3 February 2020

The #Chiefs are the first team to win the #SuperBowl after trailing 10+ points in every match in one post season. # SBLIV | #ChiefsKingdom | @Chiefs

– NFL Research (@NFLResearch) 3 February 2020

Major General –

Victory belongs to us! The struggle was fierce; we were bruised, bloodied and left for dead – the sky became dark. Then a shot from the cannon began and the tide began to turn. We were excited, we fought back and we achieved ultimate glory!

– Captain Patrick Mahomes

– Capt. Patrick Mahomes (@CaptMahomesII) February 3, 2020

2013: “I bet it feels great to be the quarterback who says,” I’m going to Disney World “after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs” – @PatrickMahomes

2020: “I’m going to Disney World!” Https://t.co/5dcZcoG520

– Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) 3 February 2020

Patrick Mahomes finished 5/8 for 48 yards & TD passing “on the run” (8+ MPH), including his 1-yard TD to Travis Kelce in the 4th quarter.

Mahomes has had 23 TD “on the run” since the beginning of 2018, 8 more than the next nearest QBs (Watson & Winston). # SBLIV | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/W9IYRj00YM

– Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) 3 February 2020

3rd and 15

4th quarter

seven minutes to go

down 10

super bowl slip

and Patrick Mahomes throws a 44-meter bomb to turn the game around

at that moment you knew he would not leave that field without the trophy

some people are just built for it

– Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) 3 February 2020

Patrick Mahomes became the fifth QB to defeat a No. 1 pass defense and was named Super Bowl MVP:

LIV: Mahomes

XLIX: Tom Brady

XLVIII: Peyton Manning

XLIII: Kurt Warner

XI: Ken Stabler

– Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) 3 February 2020

I know that no game comes down to one game. But Kansas City 3rd and 15, 7:13 go on their own 35 down 20-10. That’s the game. And that is why Patrick Mahomes is the man.

– Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) 3 February 2020

#SuperBowl MVP Patrick Mahomes goes to Disney World on Monday for a festive parade and shares the spotlight with a Make-A-Wish Child: https://t.co/AxjjT9dYYE pic.twitter.com/q75MEatDSz

– Disney parks (@DisneyParks) 3 February 2020

Terrell Suggs joined @ArashMadani to talk about winning the #SuperBowl as part of this team, and how special Patrick Mahomes and the @ Chiefs attack are. pic.twitter.com/93SM6mKEdQ

– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) 3 February 2020

“I had two goals when I joined the Kansas City Chiefs. I wanted to bring the Lamar Hunt Trophy home to the Hunt family and I wanted Andy Reid to win a Lombardi Trophy.”

– Patrick Mahomes, who had just achieved both goals in his second season as starting quarterback.

– Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) February 3, 2020

Mahomes played his C-game tonight, threw 286, was good for 3 TDs and just won SuperBowl MVP. He is 24. Good luck NFL!

– David Pollack (@ davidpollack47) 3 February 2020

Mahomes is the first QB under 25 to win NFL MVP and a Super Bowl:

Mahomes 24

Brett Favre 27

Aaron Rodgers 28

Kurt Warner 28

Terry Bradshaw 30

Tom Brady 30

– Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) 3 February 2020

The quarterbacks who led their teams to victory after a deficit of 10+ in the fourth quarter in the Super Bowl:

Tom Brady

Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/8wL49y42s6

– Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) 3 February 2020

Patrick Mahomes is 24 years old, has made 36 NFL starts and his resume already contains:

• NFL MVP prize

• Super Bowl ring + SB MVP

• 5,000 passing season

• 50-TD pass season

• 3 double digit comeback playoff wins

• 4th-qtr comeback victory in Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/VNbecTwlM5

– CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) 3 February 2020

From one Magic man to another, congratulations to Patrick “Showtime” Mahomes for leading your team to a Super Bowl Championship. Well-earned MVP!

– Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) 3 February 2020

Kyle Shanahan coached the game on a thin line because he knew what Mahomes could do at any time. The 49ers played well, but the only thing they couldn’t do was let Mahomes find a receiver deep. That is what they did and it ensured that the entire game plan fell apart in 8 minutes.

– Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes is currently looping around the dressing room and celebrating each of his teammates individually.

– BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) 3 February 2020

After winning a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP. Patrick Mahomes still takes the time to thank Alex Smith. It matters.

– JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) 3 February 2020

“NO BETTER TIME IS GREAT THAN TODAY.” @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/EWRRNAtcSy

– Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) 2 February 2020