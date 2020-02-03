Super Bowl LIV takeaways: the Chiefs of Mahomes can never be counted

It took 365 games, but Andy Reid finally has his Super Bowl.

After 21 years as head coach in the NFL, win No. 222 was probably the most stressful of Reid’s career on the sidelines as the comeback Chiefs had yet to complete a two-digit rally – their third of this fall season – to get their hands on the Lombardi Trophy.

Together with “Big Red” win his first NFL championship and win number 222 cements Reid’s legacy as one of the best head coaches in the history of the competition and makes him a certain Hall of Famer.

The career of Reid and the victory of the Super Bowl can also serve as an example for the coach on the losing side of Super Bowl LIV, Kyle Shanahan. Like his opponent on Sunday evening, Reid is a coach with a great attacking spirit who found great success early in his career, but was known to always fall short in the big games – until his third decade as head coach.

Finding the ultimate success can take time. Just ask Andy Reid.

Here are three more takeaways from what turned out to be a wild night in Miami at Super Bowl LIV:

NEVER TELL PATRICK MAHOMES

It didn’t look good for the Chiefs.

With just over 12 minutes to go in the game, Patrick Mahomes threw his second interception to end a 12-play drive that lasted 5:38 with his team 10 points. It felt like the game could have decided.

Five minutes later, still 10 points lower, a Kyle Shanahan challenge returned a 16-meter completion to Tyreek Hill, leaving K.C. with third and 15 on its own 40-yard line. It felt again that the air had been taken out of the sails of the Chiefs.

It was then that Fox color commentator Troy Aikman noticed that the Chiefs needed some “Mahomes Magic”.

Under pressure as if he were all night long, Mahomes found Hill with a 44-meter bomb to get the attack within the 25-meter line of the 49ers, leaving his team a little over seven minutes.

What followed was a run from the Chiefs we expect from this team – Mahomes and his team scored 21 unanswered points on three straight touchdown drives to bring the game out of reach.

For three quarters (especially in that third frame), Mahomes and the Chiefs played one of the worst offensive football we’ve seen throughout the season. Mahomes had played Rex Grossman badly to the point of that second interception in Super Bowl XLI level.

But if we have learned anything in these play-offs, it is never possible to count the Super Bowl MVP and his team. The 49ers learned that the hard way on Sunday evening.

KYLE SHANAHAN AT WRONG END OF ANOTHER COLLECTION

It is undoubtedly true: Kyle Shanahan is one of the best attacking spirits in the NFL, and the future looks bright for the 40-year-old and his 49ers.

But it is also true that Shanahan has now played a major role in two of the biggest collapses ever in the Super Bowl.

There are 3 teams in Super Bowl history to lose a 4 point lead over the 4th quarter. Kyle Shanahan mentioned the attacking pieces for 2 of them.

After the 10 minutes in the 4th quarter, the Shanahan teams were beaten a combined 46-0 (including OT from Super Bowl LI). pic.twitter.com/j1a5cGXTKu

– ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) 3 February 2020

Three years after the Atlanta Falcons infamously blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots, when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator of Atlanta, Shanahan’s 49ers let an NFL championship game slip through their fingers well within their reach.

At the end of the first half, Shanahan appeared to be gone with some questionable clock management, when the 49ers scored 10 unanswered points in a dominant third quarter.

The only thing the Niners had to do was what they had done throughout the game. They couldn’t do it.

The attack was not carried out, the defense began to give up large pieces and Shanahan had no answers for the momentum of the Chiefs.

After Mahomes’ second interception, Garoppolo and the attack collected only 59 yards on four possessions that ended point, point, turn down and down interception respectively. The defense allowed 175 yards and 21 straight points in the fourth after giving only 237 yards and 10 points over the first three quarters.

Jimmy Garoppolo in the fourth quarter: 3-of-11, 36 yards, INT, fourth pocket

– Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 3, 2020

It would be smart to trust Shanahan to have many years of success in the NFL, but these two Super Bowl losses will follow him for a long time.

CHIEFS DEFENSE STEPS AT THE RIGHT TIME

In no case did the Chiefs’ defense play poorly during the first three quarters of Super Bowl LIV, but it had not made the pieces that would be needed to delay Shanahan’s attack to that point.

However, when they were most needed in the fourth quarter, Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive unit left.

After Mahomes’ second choice early in the fourth, K.C. needed a stop. The defense first lowered one and then forced a point.

After the attack reduced Niners’ lead to three at 6:17 of the final frame, a dragging San Francisco ride for Kansas City was out of the question. The Chiefs’ defense responded by forcing the first three and three of the game.

And finally, after Mahomes threw a touchdown to give the Chiefs their first lead since late in the second quarter, the defense forced four straight Garoppolo deficiencies and a turnover on downs. Two games later, Damien Williams rumbled 38 meters to pay foul, increasing the lead of the Chiefs to 11.

The defense of @Chiefs relieved pressure on Jimmy Garoppolo in the 4th quarter, after forcing only 1 pressure through three quarters.

First 3 quarters: 1 press on 20 dropbacks (5%)

4th quarter: 7 prints on 12 dropbacks (58%) # SBLIV | #ChiefsKingdom

– Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) 3 February 2020

The defense of Kansas City would never be the dominant, suffocating unit that the 49ers defense had the reputation of being. But it had the players and the coaches to do the job when it was most needed.

And that’s exactly what it did.