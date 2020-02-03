Super Bowl LIV: Kobe Bryant honored during Jennifer Lopez, Shakira halftime show

There is a chance that you missed the tribute to Kobe Bryant during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

What happened: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira impressed the audience on Sunday night during the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show, dancing to a collection of their biggest hits amid pizzazz, glitter and excitement.

For the rest show, Lopez and Shakira said they would honor the deceased Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven others who died more than a week ago in a helicopter crash.

The two honored Bryant but social media may have missed it.

CNN said: “A top view of the field showed a giant cross that lit up in purple and yellow, the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers for whom Bryant played from 1996 until his retirement in 2016.”

Reaction: Social media were disappointed that the tribute to Bryant was no longer present.

So Jennifer Lopez and Shakira used to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant as an excuse not only to give their opinion during the rest show, but even then they did NOT do a Kobe Bryant tribute as they said they would do … but are we surprised? #Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/esuXP8aiS4

– (@twentydiamond) 3 February 2020