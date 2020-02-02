MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Former BYU linebacker Fred Warner chose a good time for his first post-season interception career.

At one point, it also seemed like San Francisco’s momentum-swinging game against Kansas City in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. However, a late 21-point rally changed that when the Chiefs drew the 31-20 win over the 49ers.

That means that another former BYU defender, six-year Kansas City safety Daniel Sorensen, is a Super Bowl champion – along with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, another BYU alum.

Warner’s big game came in the third quarter, when he picked Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes on a 3rd and 12-game with the 49ers on 13-10. Warner stepped in front of the intended recipient, Tyreek Hill, and intercepted at the San Francisco 42-yard line and brought it back three meters to the team’s 45.

That provided a touchdown drive, as San Francisco scored six times later on a Raheem Mostert 1-yard run to go up 10 with 2:35 left in the third.

San Francisco held Kansas City 6 of 14 on the third downs – including 1 of 6 in the first half – but a 44-meter pass from Mahomes to Hill with seven minutes of play turned the fortune of the Chiefs, leading to a Kansas City 1 – yard touchdown from Travis Kelce, the first of three touchdowns in the fourth quarter of Kansas City.

Warner ended with seven tackles in the game, including five solo stops and a 6-meter tackle for late loss in the first half that helped to hinder a Kansas City ride that reached San Francisco territory.

Sorensen had a quieter game, ending with six tackles – one for the team leader – and four solo stops. He was a defensive catalyst in the postseason run of the Chiefs, although in his fifth consecutive postseason with Kansas City, he completed the playoffs with 23 tackles, a forced fight, a pass deflection and a major stop at a fake point in the rally of the Chiefs passed Houston in the division round.

This is how other locals did it in Super Bowl LIV:

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State: The Chiefs’ back-up had one non-profit carry on a first-and-goal at 1 and was an intended target within the red zone on another disk. The rookie, however, deserved a Super Bowl title.

Jackson Barton, OT, Utah and Brighton High: The Chiefs’ back-up tackle, a rookie, was inactive before the game, but earned the Utes a ring, along with former Ute teammate Alex Whittingham, a defensive coach for quality control for Kansas City.

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: The third-year pro is also a Super Bowl champion. He is on an injured reservation for Kansas City after the cracking of ACL and MCL in August.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: The punter of the 49ers had two second-half points that averaged 43 yards and had one that secured Kansas City at 17 in the fourth quarter. He also served as a kick-off specialist and holder of the team.