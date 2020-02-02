Super Bowl LIV: Expert choices and predictions

The day is here. The game is at the door.

With the Kansas City Chiefs competing against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, the Sportsnet expert panel is ready to consider who wins the day and who leaves Miami empty-handed.

The panel consists of editors Geoff Lowe and Craig Battle, fantasy analyst Andy McNamara and staff writers Donnovan Bennett and Emily Sadler.

So who is going to hoist the Lombardi Trophy?

Andy McNamara

The choice: San Francisco 49ers

The score: 24-21

Super Bowl MVP: Raheem Mostert

The distribution: The only way the 49ers achieve this is if they score low. If Jimmy G has to come from behind and catch up with Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs will hoist the Lombardi Trophy. What’s interesting is that Kansas City was essentially tuned for the first San Francisco attack by beating the Derrick Henry-led Tennessee Titans. They took this opportunity by limiting the bulldozer to 69 meters on the ground and forced Ryan Tannehill to go up 31 times.

San Francisco must find a way to make his late-season stud Raheem Mostert not only relevant but dominant. The last to fall back to win a Super Bowl MVP was Denver’s Terrell Davis all the way back on SB XXXII, and I feel Mostert must play for his team at MVP level to limit the time that KC’s dynamic attack on the field is.

In the head coach-chess competition, I give Kyle Shanahan’s family-legal zone-read offensive strategy a modernized variant of his father’s Mike when he won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Broncos. Shanahan’s in-game creativity and adaptations are some of the best in the NFL, and if Andy Reid’s old nemesis – clock management – is right, then I bet on San Francisco.

The 49ers win by a field goal.

Geoff Lowe

The choice: Kansas City Chiefs

The score: 35-31

Super Bowl MVP: Patrick Mahomes

The distribution: The Chiefs turn their playoff script and count on an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter instead of digging a hole themselves. Instead of leaving the hasty game, Shanahan doubles however and the 49ers put one of those run-only drives together to get San Francisco back into play while the Niners defense K.C. excludes. in the second quarter. A field goal from Robbie Gould draws the 49ers in four when the first half closes, 14-10 Chiefs.

Both teams then go out in the third.

Mahomes leads the Chiefs to fast back-to-back third quarter touchdown drives, and then Shanahan finally unleashes Playoff Garoppolo with his team 28-10. The 49ers stand behind their quarterback and score three straight touchdowns and 21 unanswered points while the defense of San Fran Mahomes and Co. suffocated for what amounts to more than a full quarter.

Under 31-28 with a few minutes left in the game, Mahomes gets a chance to lead the Chiefs to victory – and he does exactly that. Nr. Travis Kelce finds 15 in the back of the end zone with less than a minute left in the game. Jimmy G gets a chance on his own game-winning ride, but eventually fails and it rains red and white confetti in Miami while the Chiefs lift the Lombardi for the first time since January 1970.

Emily Sadler

The choice: Kansas City Chiefs

The score: 47-41

Super Bowl MVP: Patrick Mahomes

The distribution: Halfway through the first quarter, the fans of Kansas City fell 12-0 that the slow-starting Chiefs were digging themselves a hole too big to climb out of … but then they remember having Mahomes. The king of the comeback does exactly that, and although Garoppolo can’t keep up with an offensive shootout, he doesn’t have to – Mostert is busy defending the Chiefs to find out how he can close him like they did Henry two weeks earlier.

The result is a high scoring – actually the highest scoring – Super Bowl that amounts to a single score. (After last year’s low-scoring, defensive guy, the football gods owe us this, right?)

Donnovan Bennett

The choice: Kansas City Chiefs

The score: 31-30

Super Bowl MVP: Patrick Mahomes

The distribution: The Chiefs have a clean account with all 53 players on the selection who have already been declared healthy to play on Sunday. That schedule, in particular violation, is scary.

“It looks like they got their selection from the Olympic relay team and threw them all onto the football field,” said defensive coordinator Robert Saleh 49ers in describing the Chiefs’ offense.

We have never seen a violation with this amount of speed and a quarterback with this kind of arm talent combined with a game caller like Andy Reid. The defense of the Niners is great, but the New Orleans Saints have placed 46 points on them. If the Chiefs do something close to that number, they win by leaving.

It seems that we are witnessing the beginning of the Mahomes era. Mahomes has eight TDs and zero interceptions in one of the best post-seasons we’ve ever seen. As we begin a new decade, it seems only appropriate that Mahomes will bookmark it by becoming the youngest player in NFL history to win the Super Bowl and MVP.

Craig Battle

The choice: San Francisco 49ers

The score: 27-24

Super Bowl MVP: Jimmy Garoppolo

The distribution: No, I have no faith in this. It’s just that no matter how many times I tried to type “Kansas City”, I couldn’t quite do it. And yes, I know that Garoppolo has only thrown 208 meters this fall, but I have the feeling – “Ooh,” you say, “a feeling” – that will change on Sunday. He threw nearly 4,000 meters with a rating of 102 QB in the regular season, so we’re not talking about Trent Dilfer or Rex Grossman here. Garoppolo can pass – he simply does not have to do this during these play-offs.

What’s more, Shanahan is a creative, inventive coach, and you know he’ll throw some new looks into the defense of Kansas City, creating space and opportunity for his QB to shine when the Chiefs adjust to live at Mostert and the racing game difficult to make.

Finally, with regard to defense, the 49ers were in second place in the football Outsiders defensive efficiency ranking in 2019. Kansas City was in 14th place at the bottom of the list.

What is that old saying about defense and championships again?