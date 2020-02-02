Super Bowl LIV: Andy Reid deserves the long awaited Super Bowl ring

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Patrick Mahomes had two goals when he became the quarterback for the Chiefs of Kansas City.

The first was to win the Lamar Hunt trophy, which was awarded annually to the AFC champion, who earned Mahomes and the Chiefs two weeks ago and brought them to Super Bowl LIV against the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

“The second most important thing was to give Coach (Andy) Reid a Super Bowl trophy,” Mahomes said a few minutes after Kansas City had achieved exactly that with a 31-20 win over the 49ers deficit at the end of Sunday. at the Hard Rock Stadium.

“He is one of the best coaches of all time. I don’t think he needed the Lombardi Trophy to prove that, but to do that, it puts all doubt aside. He will be listed as one of the best coaches of all time when it’s done, and I hope this won’t happen soon. “

Reid, the sweet 21-year-old NFL head coach and former BYU-lineman who had lost five times in the championship and once in the Super Bowl once before Sunday night, finally had his long-awaited trophy.

“It has come a long time for him. He gives us that confidence, he lets us be ourselves and he has created this culture where everything revolves around family, it is all about team. We can feel that.” – Safety Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City

“I told (my team) that I would coach for another 20 years if I could have that group there,” Reid said, sharing his congratulations with the Hunt family, owners of the Kansas City franchise and fans of Chiefs. “They are a beautiful couple, resilient, tough, as you saw tonight.”

The victory of the Super Bowl in Kansas City was heartbreaking.

The Chiefs scored 21 points in the 6:13 final, a rally that essentially started with a 44-meter pass from Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP that threw 219 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding another score to the ground . Mahomes found Tyreek Hill during a third and 15 games with just over seven minutes remaining. At the time, the 49ers were leading 20-10, but that led to a score of 1 meter from Travis Kelce.

Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, right, hands over the trophy to head coach Andy Reid after the chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

AP

Kansas City walks back Damien Williams, who expressed his desire to cement Reid’s legacy earlier this week, then scored the leading touchdown, a 5-meter pass from Mahomes with 2:44 to play, and the game frozen with a 38-garden touchdown is performed 1:32 later.

“It has been a long time since he came to him,” safety school Tyrann Mathieu from Kansas City said about Reid. “He gives us that confidence, he lets us be ourselves and he has created this culture where it’s all about family, it’s all about team. We can feel that. “

The Chiefs held on and gave 17 straight points to the 49ers, part of which was inflicted by a former BYU defender, Fred Warner, whose third quarter interception led to a 49ers touchdown that brought San Francisco to 20-10.

After seeing his team struggle over and over in the third downs – the Chiefs were 1 out of 6 in third place in the first half – it was the unlikely pass from Mahomes to Hill mid-last quarter that Reid and the Chiefs new breathe life into it, as well as their quarterback for the third year.

“He kept firing, that’s what he did,” said Reid of Mahomes. “The boys around him just believed in him. We all did that. And then our defense had some great stands there. “

Reid became the third BYU draw and won a Super Bowl as head coach, the first since Brian Billick led the Baltimore Ravens to the title in Super Bowl XXXV. Since then, Reid lost XXXIX with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl and Mike Holmgren fell short with the Seattle Seahawks a year later.

Holmgren, who was BYU’s quarterback coach from 1982-85, became the first former Cougar to win the Super Bowl as head coach and led the Green Bay Packers along New England Patriots 35-21 in 1997. Reid was an offensive assistant to that Packers- team.

“The work he does day after day, he arrives at 3 a.m. and leaves at 11 a.m. I don’t think he’s sleeping. I tried to beat him in, and I can never do that. He is someone who works harder than I have ever known, “Mahomes said about his coach.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes speak during a television interview after beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

AP

It is a work ethic that spreads to the team and started months ago.

“We started this in St. Joe’s in August and the way we practice at the camp is tough and difficult,” said Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman. “The reason Coach Reid does that is because he knows the kind of guys he has here right now and your mindset, your attitude and the way they will end up.”

Mahomes sees a solid base in Kansas City.

“With the coach that we have, I think we have a chance to be good year after year,” Mahomes said. “Like I said, it’s not going to be easy.”

For Reid, the celebration on Sunday evening would be simple.

“I’m getting a double cheeseburger with extra cheese tonight,” Reid joked, adding, “I’m going to enjoy it with family and the team, that’s what I’m going to do.”