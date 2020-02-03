Super Bowl LIV: an extensive ranking of the top 20 commercials

Super Bowl LIV is in the books, and that means it’s time to relive the best commercials from the big game.

More expected in some households than the actual Super Bowl, or even the rest time show, are the interstitial commercials that break through the play periods. Regardless of your level of involvement in the game or your football knowledge, everyone wants to watch the commercials.

In the PVR and the on-demand generation of viewing, live event advertising has become coveted ground. The most sacred and lucrative of these is Super Bowl commercial real estate, and this year the cost of a 30-second commercial during the 2020 Super Bowl was $ 5.6 million, an increase of $ 400,000 from 2019.

Despite the prize, we saw political ads from Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg trying to intervene.

This is the only game that produces both an audience and an urge to share responses, creating impressions on social media. This year’s ads were light and funny, overdramatic and serious.

I have made it a habit to make a not-so-definitive and fully open to debate list of the best Super Bowl commercials every year.

Here are the top 20 ads from Sunday’s Super Bowl 54.

20. Michelob ULTRA – Jimmy works it out

Michelob Ultra light beer used Jimmy Fallon and wrestler / actor John Cena to show that Fallon became fit with the help of, for example, Usain Bolt and The Roots.

19. Audi – let it go

In a smart move, the car company used the fandom of two of the biggest hits in the recent memory: Frozen and Game of Thrones. Stuck in traffic, Maisie Williams (also known as Arya Stark) sings Disney’s Let It Go in the Audi e-tron Sportback – the company’s new electric vehicle. For Audi’s eleventh Super Bowl appearance, they used the 72andSunny desk and it culminated in their best ad to date.

18. WeatherTech – Lucky Dog

For the second year in a row, WeatherTech was the dog of the CEO. This time it was used as a way to show respect for and ask for donations for the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Wisconsin, which saved the life of his dog.

17. Mountain Dew – The Shining

In this tribute to cult classic The Shining, Bryan Cranston plays the role of Jack Nicholson and Tracee Ellis Ross plays the character of Shelley Duvall.

16. Budweiser – Typically American

With the American football team of American women chugging triumphantly, this advertisement does a fantastic job of letting ‘typical’ Americans know that they are anything but. It is a clear attempt to unite Americans in a division time, and it works.

15. Google – Loretta

Tissue alarm. When an older man starts asking Google to remember his wife, it hit me hard.

14. Walmart – Famous visitors

In their first Super Bowl advertisement, characters from Arrival, Flash Gordon, Star Trek, the Bill & Ted franchise and more arrive to pick up something they need at Walmart, just like we do mortals.

13. Pop-Tarts – The pretzel commercial fixed

Pop-Tarts is assisted by Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness at this location, which is designed to introduce the brand’s new pretzel line.

12. Snickers – #SnickersFixtheWorld

It appears that the big problems of life (such as corrupt politics, laughable baby names and always incorrect autocorrect) can be solved with one thing: a Snickers bar. Who knows?

11. Doritos – The Cool Ranch

It’s the gift that we didn’t know we needed – a Lil Nas X vs.. Sam Elliott Western shootout-like dance-off to Old Town Road.

10. Amazon News – What have we done for Alexa?

Amazon knows that power couples of celebrities attract attention. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi ask a stupid but equally funny question: “What have we done for Alexa?” This advertisement had #BeforeAlexa trending long before the game was over.

9. Cheetos – can’t touch this

The 90s are back in style, so of course MC Hammer is back too. In a smart twist, one of his classic songs is used to show Cheetos lovers that getting that orange dust on your hands can be an advantage.

8. TurboTax 2020 – “All people are tax people”

This commercial has an original version and a remix. If you let people from all walks of life celebrate different hip hop dances to do their taxes, then you have a winner.

7. Rocket Mortgage – Jason Momoa Super Bowl Commercial

In what is undoubtedly the strangest advertisement of the bunch, Jason Momoa plays the lead role in the Super Bowl commercial of Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loan. Momoa reveals what he really is behind closed doors. In prosperity and adversity you can no longer see this.

6. Genesis – Going Away Party

Hyundai, owner of Genesis, used the famous power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in one of the most beautiful places of the night to tell the story of ‘new luxury’. Genesis.

5. Hyundai Sonata – Smaht Pahk

While it seems that this ad was made with New England Patriots fans in mind, it still resonates on a more universal level. Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and, yes, “Big Papi” David Ortiz himself, offer play-by-play of the new function of the Sonata: smart remote parking assistance. The star of the commercial is undoubtedly Boston’s incomparable accent.

4. Budweiser Canada – Whassup Again

Budweiser has the legendary “Whassup?” -Adverted advertisement on the occasion of its 20-year anniversary, this time with a “smart” twist – and it focused specifically on Canadians as Budweiser Canada partnered with Uber in the first Super Bowl ad from the row-sharing company. The last frame of the ad revealed a discount code to help Canadians go home after they watched the game.

3. Jeep – Groundhog Day

Bill Murray, in his very first national television commercial, replays his classic film Groundhog Day again, but this time he drives a 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Given that Super Bowl Sunday fell on Groundhog Day and that Murray has become a cult figure for sports fans, this was a win-win-win.

2. Hulu – Tom Brady’s big announcement

Tom Brady’s cryptic Twitter post seemed thirsty. Now we know why. It wasn’t a farewell to the NFL and a hello to his retirement, it was a teaser for his Hulu ad in which he said goodbye to traditional TV and hello to streaming. The irony is that the spot on the cable was broadcast for millions, but anyway, a compliment to Brady who managed to stay top-of-mind on Super Bowl Sunday, even though he wasn’t in the game.

1. NFL – Next 100

Again the NFL’s “The Next 100” commercial won the night. It showed the old, new and future faces of the sport that enjoys the game, including a goose-bumping Pat Tillman moment. A total of 32 children could be seen, one from each fan base, who won the “Next 100” competition.

