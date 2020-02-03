Super Bowl commercials: who scored and who fumbled on the biggest stage of the advertising industry

MIAMI – As if they are responding collectively to a moment of party politics and disturbing news, most of this year’s Super Bowl LIV commercials tended to be playful and crazy.

The hoopla around Super Bowl spots – fueled by the reported $ 5.6 million that advertisers were looking for the most expensive 30-second ads – raises huge expectations, with the continuing question of whether the investment has paid off.

Was there a commercial that people will talk about for years to come, such as Apple’s ‘1984’ ad or Coke’s Mean Joe Greene commercial? Probably not, and the so-so ads surpassed the clear winners and losers. Too many of this year’s advertisers seemed to confuse activity for performance, as if loud and colorful were enough.

Yet some of them have played quite well at the moment, and in general most have avoided the missteps that have characterized some disasters in the past.

Film ads spanned their muscles, with in-game spots for the latest “Fast & Furious” movie, another “Minions”, Marvel’s “Black Widow” and the next James Bond movie “No Time to Die”. The Super Bowl remains a scoop showcase for films that really know how to blow things up.

However, streaming services also had a significant footprint during the game, a tangible sign of the changing priorities of the entertainment industry.

Hulu for example, called in Tom Brady. Disney + offered an arresting showcase for its upcoming series. Amazon has pushed the drama “Hunters” and Quibi tried to sell its short video service, although frankly it does not feel that the slogan “I’ll be there in a Quibi” catches on.

Apart from the political advertisements for President Trump and Michael Bloomberg – how well those pitches worked is probably very much in the spectator’s party – here is a series of brief judgments about who scored, who rumbled, and the broad strip of “Eh” in between .

Judging by the curve of Super Bowls’ past, it was a pretty good day for advertising agencies that earned their spurs based on these campaigns. Fortunately for football fans, it was just not as good as the game and the victory of Kansas City.

WINNERS

Genesis: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are perhaps the only couple of celebrities that could help sell products in an otherwise uninspired commercial, so more props for the casting than the creative, although the reference of the “sexiest man in life” is a nice touch used to be.

Jeep: Bill Murray in a parody on ‘Groundhog Day’ – reunited with co-stars like Stephen Tobolowsky – on Groundhog Day? The day that came closest to ad perfection.

Amazon Alexa: An excellent advertisement – funny, shows what the product can do and what we could not do without – while we integrate Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi in an organic way. Plus a timely Watergate ripple for a good measure.

Google: He receives important points for his ambition, with a man who remembers his deceased wife. It was deeply moving that the opening scene of the movie “Up” was distilled in a commercial.

Hyundai Sonata: “Smaht pahk” – with a Boston accented Chris Evans, John Krasinski and Rachel Dratch – made good use of his celebrities, turned out to be really funny and did not accidentally show what looked like cool technology.

Doritos: The confrontation between Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X with cowboy – with “Old Town Road” as background – might have ended in a draw, but it resulted in a winner for Doritos.

Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans: Jason Momoa revealed the 98-pound weakling under his skin in the comfort of his home was perhaps the best visual joke of the day.

Walmart: The giant retailer has combined scenes from well-known science fiction films in a way that brings back all the advertisements in the film we see during the Super Bowl.

Toyota: How spacious is the Highlander? Very clever, you can use it to save people from dangerous film situations.

T-Mobile: Anthony Anderson’s real mother comes around – and often calls him – in an advertisement for the 5G of the telephone service that was usually connected.

Microsoft: It’s always smart to tie to football in one way or another, but especially when you present Katie Sowers, the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl. Olay offered a similar message in the ad called “Make room for women,” but the ad wasn’t that good.

LOSERS

planters: After planning to mascot Mr. To kill Peanut, Planters offered a strange fake-out by introducing a baby version, while other business spokes characters mourned. In the end, the legume gave its life in the service of a misguided campaign.

Snickers: It is not clear what a giant Snickers bar would do to solve all the problems of the world, other than perhaps giving diabetes.

Sabra: Although the advertisement caused controversy because a conservative group was upset that drag queens could be seen in it, the only real problem here was that the hummus spot was messy and worse, unpleasant.

Avocados from Mexico: “Exactly why Molly Ringwald?” Was just one of the questions that this commercial left behind.

Mountain Dew: Bryan Cranston was a good choice for this “The Shining” spoof, but apart from the last image of the mountain spilling out of the elevator, it was all too cute for his own good.

Michelob Ultra: Jimmy Fallon who trained with John Cena felt terribly tired and non-hip.

OUTSTANDING AND NOT BAD, BUT….

Budweiser: The beer company offered one of its typical patriotic advertisements with a place of “typical Americans,” but with the nation so divided it is more difficult than ever to deliver the “Unite” message without evoking thoughts that undermine it .

Facebook: If a business has ever benefited from a strong corporate image ad, it’s Facebook. A place that told you how different people use Facebook wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t.

Bud Light Seltzer: The inner voices of a man fight a fight for drinking Bud Light Seltzer that looked a lot like an old Woody Allen movie. An amusing sight but a very distracted idea.

Tide: Charlie Day had a stain on his shirt. Everything after that in a connected series of spots felt a bit blurry – including the cameos of the Bud Light Knight and Wonder Woman – that were unexpected but not enough to cash it in.

P & G: The idea of ​​celebrating a lot of different brands in an interactive commercial was an interesting idea, but unless you are a marketing student, the experiment didn’t work completely.

SodaStream: A funny punch line – which actually shows what the product does – pays this place to find water on Mars, with an appropriate cameo from Bill Nye the Science Guy. OK, but not a top advertisement.

Pepsi: The use of the Rolling Stones ‘Paint it Black’ was a handy touch, but a fairly standard image spot.

Squarespace: There was a ‘Fargo’ atmosphere on the spot with Winona Ryder in Winona, Minnesota, which yielded only half.

Reese’s Take 5: They insisted on the idea of ​​illustrating clichés a little too far with the final image, which roughly borders.

Cheetos: A man uses cheesy fingers to come out of various annoying things – including swapping a baby – with the help of MC Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This”. Place it just outside the “Winners” column.

New York Life: There was something serious about life – and life insurance – going on there, but it was hard to follow what it was.

Hard Rock: Michael Bay (“Transformers”) directed an action-packed advertisement in which Jennifer Lopez was accompanied by a number of other celebrities. The place was certainly busy and energetic, but lacked a lot of point. Something like the average Michael Bay movie, only shorter.

.