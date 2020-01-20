For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs are on their way to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs compete against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LIV in Miami.







AILSA CHANG, HOST:

The Kansas City Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the first time in half a century. Despite the drought, it is a kind of homecoming. The Chiefs played in the very first Super Bowl, and the team’s original owner was instrumental in shaping the modern NFL and its championship game. Frank Morris from member station KCUR reports.

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (singing) We are the champions. We are…

FRANK MORRIS, BYLINE: At Johnnie’s on the seventh in Kansas City, Kan., The diverse counterpart of the working class to larger Kansas City on the Missouri side, Simon Thruga (ph) was almost moved to tears when he saw what his team looked like his hometown wins a place in the Super Bowl.

SIMON THRUGA: The Super Bowl is coming home, baby. It comes home.

MORRIS: Magdalena Wagner admits that she wasn’t so much involved with football – or not before the chiefs started to win. But with her new Chiefs jersey, Wagner says she loves what the team does for the city.

MAGDALENA WAGNER: It brings the whole city together – Kansas City as a city. That’s what I like about Chiefs Football – I just feel like family. We all agree.

MORRIS: Of course, it is difficult to quantify the benefits of a successful sports franchise. But Corinne Foreman (ph) says successful baseball and soccer teams have provided Kansas City with energy before.

CORINNE FOREMAN: The city came to life. People moved here.

UNKNOWN PERSON: And people loved each other.

Foreman: And people loved each other and the city was happy. And I think this will be amazing for Kansas City. I think that’s the next big boom.

MORRIS: Kansas City has a long history with the Super Bowl. The Chiefs were originally part of the emerging American Football League, a rival of the older, more established National Football League. In the mid-1960s, the owners developed the idea of ​​a game between the rivals’ champions. The then Chiefs owner, Lamar Hunt, came up with the name Super Bowl, based on a remarkable new toy ball his children played with. Here’s Hunt in a video produced by Royal House Studios.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LAMAR HUNT: And it was very similar to a golf ball, except that it was rubber. And you could have it bounce on concrete and it would bounce over a house. And it was called the Superball.

MORRIS: The Chiefs played in the very first Super Bowl. And after the owners consolidated the two leagues in the NFL, the game became a match between the winners of the two conferences. The Chiefs won Super Bowl 4 in 1970 and have not been back since.

And one of those little boys, Clark Hunt, bouncing a superball – he’s now a partner and CEO of the team. Last night he won the American Football Conference championship, named after his father. As a result, the jubilation over the return to the Super Bowl in Kansas City was widespread.

On a normally quiet residential street comes a guy, Alex Pazarro (ph), who is all dressed in chiefs clothes …

(SOUNDBITE OF DRUM BEATING)

MORRIS: … beat a drum.

ALEX PAZARRO: This is my children’s drum. I told them let me borrow it quickly. And I’ve already broken it. Appearance. Do you see? – hit it too hard.

MORRIS: So what are you doing? Where will you go

PAZARRO: I just go around and hammer on the drum. I won’t stop until my hands get tired. You probably won’t get tired.

MORRIS: Probably not – at least not until Sunday, February 2nd, when the Chiefs meet the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City is back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1970.

For NPR News, I’m Frank Morris in Kansas City.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “KANSAS CITY”)

THE BEATLES: (singing) Kansas City …

