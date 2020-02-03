Super Bowl betting brings big business to sports books

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – On Super Bowl Sunday, business was buzzing across the country, with customers risking money on everything from coin-throwing at the start of the game to the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach, Kansas City’s Andy Reid, at the end of it.

The Chiefs of Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in a game that was expected to be one of the most heavily used championships ever.

Income reports began to trickle on Monday night, including the $ 54.2 million wagered by gamblers in New Jersey, the state whose victory from the US Supreme Court in 2018 paved the way for the expansion of legal sports betting to many parts of the country. That total surpassed the $ 34.8 million gamblers from New Jersey last year at the Super Bowl.

The 10 retail sports books from New Jersey and 19 mobile mobile sports applications lost $ 4.28 million for a negative hold percentage of 7.8%

Ron Baumann, regional president of Caesars Entertainment, who owns three casinos in Atlantic City, said his sports books at Bally’s and Harrah’s were stuck.

“We surpassed what we thought we would do,” he said. “We had every seat we had sold out, every inch of seats.”

The two books handled more than 10,000 bets. And the increased foot traffic also gave the casinos a measurable boost in table games and gambling revenues, and food and beverage sales, although Baumann would not reveal exact figures either.

Nevada, the largest sports betting market, had not yet announced its Super Bowl betting figures from 8 p.m. EST Monday. But MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment both reported millions in winnings from the game.

Last year, Nevada sports books took $ 146 million in bets at the Super Bowl, compared to $ 158 million a year earlier.

Mississippi supervisors reported having taken $ 6.7 million in bets on this year’s game, but did not immediately calculate how much of it was paid out to customers who made winning bets.

In Rhode Island, beloved New England Patriots were not in the Super Bowl for the first time in four years, and gamblers showed less interest in gambling on someone other than Tom Brady. The $ 5.5 million bet was about 84% of the $ 6.5 million deployed last year when the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rhode Island sports books had a hold percentage of 14.6%, or twice the level of what Paul Grimaldi, a spokesperson for the state revenue department, called “good.” That amounted to a hold of around $ 805,000 for the sports books, about half of which goes to the state. Last year when the Pats won, the sports books lost $ 2.3 million.

Elsewhere in New England, New Hampshire gamblers bet more than $ 2.3 million on the Super Bowl; the state only started sports betting on December 30.

“We are very pleased with the results of our first Super Bowl and our first month of sports betting, and we look forward to building on this success as we engage more and more players,” said Charlie McIntyre, executive director of the New Hampshire Lottery.

Mattias Stetz, chief operating officer of Rush Street Interactive, who manages the online gambling sites PlaySugarHouse.com and BetRivers.com, said the Super Bowl generated 10 times the number of bets his company sees at an NFL match in the regular season.

Delaware saw $ 2.1 million in bets and a hold of $ 229,000. Oregon took almost $ 2 million in bets and retained around $ 150,000.

Pennsylvania said it would release its Super Bowl betting numbers on Tuesday and several other states, including New York and New Mexico, said they would not calculate the Super Bowl betting games separately.

For those who keep track of the score, the Gatorade dumped on Reid at the end of the game was orange, although purple was a gambling favorite.

Associated Press writers Jennifer McDermott in Providence, Rhode Island; Geoff Mulvihill in Philadelphia; and Michael Casey in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press