Super Bowl appears to be the most competitive in recent history

Two teams that want to end decades without winning Super Bowl rings compete for a national title on Sunday.

The Kansas City leaders last won a Super Bowl in 1970 and the San Francisco 49ers last won in 1995.

The 49ers also want to join the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers as the only franchises with six Super Bowl titles.

Follow for live updates of the game (all times in Eastern):

6.55 p.m.

The 49ers first struck in Super Bowl LIV.

Robbie Gould kicked a 38-yard field goal with 7:57 left in the opening quarter, and San Francisco took a 3-0 lead over Kansas City.

The Chiefs have now given up the first score in all three of their play-off games this season.

Kansas City took the opening kick-off of the game and went out three times, with Patrick Mahomes throwing a few imperfections. The 49ers avoided disaster when returne Richie James Jr. the following point of the Chiefs muted but recovered.

The 49ers went 58 yards in 10 games, the big battle was a 32-yard run by Deebo Samuel.

6.40 p.m.

Lovato’s voice was impeccable for ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’, where American soldiers currently serving in Qatar were shown on the screens of the stadium and a performance interrupted by a viaduct of a military fighter jet. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams, assisted by the Children’s Voice Chorus of Miami, preceded the performance of ‘God Bless America’ by Lovato.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson introduced the pregame, with the 49ers first released and then the Chiefs – with their fans making the “tomahawk-chop” gesture – usually see it every two years at Hard Rock Stadium is when the Miami Hurricanes host the State of Florida.

Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars was recognized for winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, one of the awards presented by the NFL on Saturday night.

The 49ers won the coin by calling “tails”, which could be a good omen for the Chiefs. The last five Super Bowl winners all lost the pregame coin.

5.55 p.m.

On the greatest day of football, both teams took the time to remember a basketball legend.

The Chiefs and 49ers finished their warm-up for the Super Bowl and stood in line for their respective 24-yard lines – a tribute to Kobe Bryant, the five-time NBA champion who died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on January 26.

Bryant wore No. 24 in his last 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Richard Sherman from San Francisco appeared for the Super Bowl in a Bryant jersey and appeared in Fox’s pregame show to read a poem called “Dear Football.” It largely copied ‘Dear Basketball’, the poem that Bryant wrote in 2015 to announce that he played his last season.

Sherman ended his poem with “We love you, Kobe. We love you, Gianna. Always love, Richard.”

Defense chief coach Brendan Daly of the Kansas Chiefs has a tradition of walking down the stairs in the stadium before playing, and even fans who trickled into Hard Rock Stadium or the confused Super Bowl security guards stopped him on Sunday.

About 3 1/2 hours before the kick-off, Daly came out of the tunnel to dutifully receive his exercise.

Daly started the routine with Patriot’s assistants Chad O’Shea and Brian Flores – now the Miami Dolphins coach – when the trio were in New England. And when they reached the Super Bowl each of the past two seasons, they climbed the stairs before the game.

Daly left the Patriots after last season to join coach Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City. The tradition continues with the Chiefs.

This is the 11th time the Super Bowl has been played in the Miami area. The first five were in the now demolished Orange Bowl in the Little Havana district of Miami, and the other six were in Miami Gardens – in the building that is now called the Hard Rock Stadium.

However, browse the list of Super Bowl sites and it seems that South Florida has many stadiums.

It is not true, but the confusion can be understandable. Each of the last five Super Bowls in Miami Gardens has given the stadium a different name: Joe Robbie Stadium in 1995, then Pro Player Stadium in 1999, Dolphin Stadium in 2007, Sun Life Stadium in 2010 and now, Hard Rock.

Since its opening in 1987, the stadium has had nine different names. In addition to the five names it had as a Super Bowl host, there were Pro Player Park, Dolphins Stadium (which immediately preceded Dolphin Stadium), Land Shark Stadium and, for a six-month period of 2016, it was called New Miami Stadium.

Few Super Bowls in recent memories have proved as competitive as the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

No wonder there is something more buzzing here.

History and excitement are a great combination for every championship game.

The history comes from the Chiefs looking for their first title since 1970, when they won the fourth Super Bowl in the last matchup of AFL-NFL. The full merger took place the following season – and Kansas City did not return to the Super Bowl for which the founder of the team, Lamar Hunt, gave the name.

“I think he would be surprised,” said his son, Clark Hunt, who now oversees the Chiefs. “He and my mother actually talked about it during one of the last Super Bowls they visited together about 15 years ago. He said, “I always knew it was going to be big, but I didn’t know it was going to be that big.” “

Then there is Reid, whose NFL head-coaching CV goes back to 1999 in Philadelphia. He has a Super Bowl ring from work as an assistant coach in Green Bay, but Reid is 0-1 in the big game.

“Just getting him here is not the goal,” said Travis Kelce’s star tight ending. “This thing is winning for him.”

San Francisco is looking for its sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy, which would equal the Pittsburgh and New England record. The 49ers also want to be the second team to go to the top of hope last 4-12 season.

“It has been quite a journey,” said halfback Raheem Mostert, who himself had the entire stay in the NFL. He was cut by seven teams and was a special teamer for the 49ers before he got a chance – and started running with it. Mostert ran 220 meters and four touchdowns in the NFC title game.

“This franchise has a lot of history and achievements. Of course we want to add something to that. “

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

